Meditation Age Of Aquarius Final Activation – December 21st 2020

We are using the opportunity of the powerful Jupiter Saturn great conjunction on December 21st to create a portal through which we will unify our consciousness and trigger the process that will lead us into the Age of Aquarius.

Number of people doing that activation is the single most influential factor within the power of the surface human population for speeding up the process.

The purpose of the whole 2020 Age of Aquarius timeline stargate is to stabilize the Age of Aquarius positive timeline for the Planet.

During 2020, the dark forces have tried their hardest to prevent the positive Ascension timeline from manifesting.

Now it is our collective chance for the positive Ascension timeline to be anchored, secured and stabilized forever, and to ensure that the rest of the planetary liberation process occurs smoothly and rapidly.

We will be doing our Age of Aquarius meditation at the exact moment of Jupiter Saturn conjunction on December 21st , which will be at 18:22 UTC.

Age Of Aquarius Final Activation – Instructions

Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.

State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to co-create the trigger that will start the Age of Aquarius

Invoke the Violet Flame from its primary source to place a circle of protection around you during and after the meditation. Ask it to transmute anything that does not serve the Light

Visualize a pillar of brilliant white Light emanating from the Cosmic Central Sun, then being distributed to Central Suns of all galaxies in this universe. Then visualize this light flowing through the M87 galaxy and then entering through the Galactic Central Sun, then going through our Galaxy, then entering our Solar System and going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System, then through the sublunar space and then through all beings on planet Earth and also through your body to the center of the Earth.