Media Bias in This Medical Emergency

“Every day, The People allow MSM to flood the airwaves with lies, even after they are and admittedly proven wrong, so tune out the noise” — Paul Ebeling

Beginning in the late 1940’s, the CIA ran a covert campaign called “Operation Mockingbird,” they recruited journalists as assets to spread propaganda, and while the campaign officially ended in the 1970’s, evidence suggests the project never stopped

In her book, which I just read, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism,” Sharyl Attkisson addresses 1 of the Key pressing issues of our time: media bias and the deterioration of objective journalism

Multinational industries, particularly the drug industry wield powerful influence over content relating to their particular interests. As drug advertising became a major income stream for media companies, their reporting on health and medicine became increasingly biased

Big Tech companies are also masters of censoring anything that might hurt themselves or their technocratic allies

In terms of health, COVID reporting has taken censorship and media manipulation to new highs. All social media platforms are openly censoring dissenting views about the virus, particularly its origin and treatment. Even Top Tier doctors and scientists have been ax’d for speaking against the desired narrative dictated by the World Health Organization (WHO)

The Fake News effort, the fact-checking, which is usually fake fact-checking, meaning it is not a genuine effort, is a propaganda effort …We have seen it explode into the Y 2020 Presidential election and beyond, tune out the Noise.

