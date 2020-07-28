McDonald’s NYSE:MCD Takes a Coronavirus Beating

By on

McDonald’s NYSE:MCD Takes a Coronavirus Beating

$MCD #EARNINGS #CORONAVIRUS

McDonald’s reported a steep drop in second-quarter profits Tuesday on much lower sales due to coronavirus closures that affected most of the chain’s worldwide network, the fall is a continuation of a downtrend over the last 5 years.

The fast-food company suffered a 68 percent drop in profits to $483.8 million, following a 30 percent decline in revenues to $3.8 billion.

Comparable sales tumbled throughout major markets for the food giant, but the US outperformed other regions because of drive-through and takeaway service that continued even where in restaurant dining service was stopped.

Sales improved throughout the quarter in the US and in some international markets as governments lifted lockdown restrictions and more activity resumed.

“Our strong drive-thru presence and the investments we’ve made in delivery and digital over the past few years have served us well through these uncertain times,” said Chief Executive Chris Kempczinksi. “We saw continued improvement in our results throughout the second quarter as markets reopened around the world.”

McDonald’s last week announced it would begin requiring customers to wear face masks in US restaurants on August 1 because of coronavirus and would pause its plan to reopen more US dining rooms while the country battles the outbreak.

McDonald’s said about 2,000 US restaurant dining rooms have reopened with reduced seating capacity, almost 15 percent of its total number of restaurants in the company’s home market.

Shares fell 2.4 percent to $196.51 in pre-market trading.

McDonald’s NYSE:MCD Takes a Coronavirus Beating added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related posts:

  1. salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) – The new face of commerce is not human
  2. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Making a V-Shaped Recovery
  3. China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Is a Buy
  4. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) Set to Rally