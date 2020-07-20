Masks Do Not Inhibit Viral Spread

#mask #C19coronavirus #WHO #government #lockdowns #deaths #disease #viral #transmission #influenza #air #choice

Not a single randomized controlled trial with verified outcome has been able to detect a statistically significant advantage of wearing a mask versus not wearing a mask, when it comes to preventing infectious viral illness

If there were any significant advantage to wearing a mask to reduce infection risk to either the wearer or others in the vicinity, then it would have been detected in at least one of these trials, yet there is no sign of such a benefit

There is no evidence that masks are of any utility for preventing infection by either stopping the aerosol particles from coming out, or from going in. You are not helping the people around you by wearing a mask, and you are not helping yourself avoid the disease by wearing a mask

Infectious viral respiratory diseases primarily spread via very fine aerosol particles that are in suspension in the air. Any mask that allows you to breathe therefore allows for transmission of aerosolized viruses

All-cause mortality data are not affected by reporting bias. A detailed study of the current data of all-cause mortality shows the all-cause mortality this past Winter was no different, statistically, from previous decades.

C-19 coronavirus is not a killer disease, and this epidemic has not brought anything out of the ordinary in terms of death toll.

Government Lockdown Orders Fueled Death Toll

“All-Cause Mortality During COVID-19: No Plague and a Likely Signature of Mass Homicide by Government Response,” by Denis Rancourt, PhD., a former full professor of physics, is a researcher with the Ontario Civil Liberties Association in Canada.

Dr, Rancourt explains: “It turns out that these curves, which show the winter burden deaths as humps every Winter, some of them, in some jurisdictions, have an additional very sharp peak. It does not represent a … huge amount of deaths by comparison to the total winter burden because it’s a very sharp peak, but it’s an anomalous peak. It’s not a natural peak.

And it happened in exact coincidence and time everywhere. In every jurisdiction that sees this anomalous, unnatural peak … the peak started exactly when the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization. And the World Health Organization at that time recommended states prepare their hospitals for a huge influx of people with critical conditions.

So, the government response to that World Health Organization recommendation is what killed people, what accelerated the deaths. You can see that in the data, and you can also understand it in terms of how immune-vulnerable people are affected by these kinds of diseases.

What they did is they closed people into their institutional places of residence, they didn’t allow visitors. So, they isolated the most vulnerable parts of society that already had comorbidity conditions who were in a fragile state.

But the virus itself is not more virulent than other viruses. The total Winter burden deaths is not greater, but there is a signature of a sharp feature that lasts the full width at half maximum. This feature is 3 or 4 or 5 weeks, which is extraordinarily rapid, never been seen before. And it happens very late in the winter burdens season.

A sharp peak like this has never been seen this late in the season before, and it’s happening [synchronistically] everywhere, on every continent, at the same time in direct immediacy after the declaration of the pandemic. To my eye, there is no doubt that there was an acceleration of deaths of vulnerable people due to government responses …

What really matters is the hard data, and the hard data is all-cause mortality in any jurisdiction that you want to look at. And it has not been anomalous, statistically speaking, no matter how you slice it.”

The 2 graphs below show the number of deaths from all causes from Ys 1972 until 1993, and Ys 2014 until present time in 2020.

Dr. Rancourt goes on to qualify some of this data based on the mechanism of viral transmission, which also helps explain why government responses have been ill advised, as they actually worsen transmission rather than inhibit it. Infectious respiratory diseases primarily spread via very fine aerosol particles that are in suspension in the air.

“We are talking about the small size fraction of aerosols, so typically smaller than 2 micrometers,” Dr. Rancourt explains. “There are water droplets that bear these virions, the virus particles, and there can be dozens or hundreds of these virions per very small droplet of this size.

Those are the droplets we are talking about. When you get down to those sizes, gravitational outtake is very inefficient and they basically stay in suspension. And, as soon as you have currents or flow of air, [the particles] are carried.”

The aerosol particles stay in suspension when the absolute humidity is low. This is why influenza outbreaks occur during the winter. Once absolute humidity rises, the aerosol particles become unstable. They agglomerate, drop out of suspension and cease to be transmissible.

“This is well known,” Dr. Rancourt says. “It has been known for a decade. It’s been extraordinarily well-demonstrated by top scientists.”

The mid-latitude band is where you find the dry weather and the temperature ideal for transmitting viral respiratory diseases. Viral infections typically spread during the Winter in the northern hemisphere, and in the Summer in the southern hemisphere.

“You see it in both hemispheres, but inverted,” Dr. Rancourt says. “That is why, when you move down towards the equator, transmission drops. You do not get transmission.

Likewise, if you go too far North, it also does not transmit, and that is not well understood. I am an expert in environmental nanoparticles and how they charge and what they do, so I have some ideas about why that is, but it has not been studied in detail.

The point is the transmission band is very narrow. It’s across Europe and North America where you have temperatures between about Zero and 10 degrees Celsius, and you have low absolute humidity. That is where these aerosol particles that are the vector of transmission are completely suspended as part of the fluid air.

They are really part of the fluid air, so any air that gets through, [the viral particles are also] going to come through. That is why masks do not work. And these particles are in suspension in the air and get trapped indoors.

That is why centers where you have sick people and you are not controlling the air environment are centers of transmission. We are talking about old folks’ homes, hospitals, even people’s homes. This entire class of diseases, this is how they are transmitted.”

Many people firmly believe wearing a mask in public will protect themselves and/or others, and one of the reasons for this is because they appear to work in some circumstances, such as operating rooms.

The Big Q: If they don’t work, why do surgical staff and many health care workers use them on a regular basis?

The Big A: The reason surgical masks are worn in the operating room is to prevent spittle from accidentally falling into an open wound, which could lead to infection. Surgical masks have been shown to be important in that respect.

Mask Wearing Does Not Protect You or Others Either

Mask-Wearing Is Not Without Risks

As noted by Dr. Rancourt, risk evaluation is a very personal thing. It involves your personality, your judgment, your knowledge, your experience and your culture. It is a very personal thing that you are entitled to do for yourself.

If the state is forcing you to accept their evaluation of risk, then this fundamental precept is violated. What is worse, they are currently forcing The People to accept an evaluation of risk that cannot be scientifically justified.

Mask Mandates are Indicative of Rising Totalitarianism

As soon as you agree with an irrational order, an irrational command that is not science-based, then you are doing nothing to bring back society towards the free and democratic society that we should have. You are allowing this slow march towards totalitarianism. That is how I would explain the importance of objecting to this.

Mask Mandates Allow Government to Shirk Responsibility

Dr. Rancourt points out that when government and health institutions convince people that masks are the solution, they are effectively removing their duty of care toward The People, because they are saying all you need to do is wear a mask. This allows them to avoid the responsibility of actually preventing transmission in the primary centers of transmission, such as hospitals, nursing homes and elsewhere.

The U.S. nonprofit Stand for Health Freedom is calling for civil disobedience, and has a widget you can use to contact your government representatives to let them know wearing a mask must be a personal choice.

