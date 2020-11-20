Masks are Useless, There is No Evidence for Their Effectiveness at All

#hoax #hysteria #coronavirus #pandemic #vaccine #masks #risk #death

“It’s Easier to Fool People Than It Is to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.” – Mark Twain

The coronavirus ‘pandemic‘ is the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public,” according to Dr. Roger Hodkinson, 1 of Canada’s Top pathologists and an expert in virology.

Dr. Hodkinson made this statement during a Zoom conference with Alberta government officials.

Dr. Hodkinson is the CEO of biotech company Western Medical Assessments (a private company), which manufactures COVID tests, so he says he knows what he is talking about. “There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians, it is outrageous, this is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public,” he said.

He also said that social distancing is useless and masks are too.

“Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever,” he said.

“Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue signalling. They are not even worn effectively most of the time. It’s utterly ridiculous. Seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people – I’m not saying that in a pejorative sense – seeing these people walking around like lemmings obeying without any knowledge base to put the mask on their face.”

“Nothing could be done to stop the spread of the virus besides protecting older more vulnerable people and that the whole situation represented ‘politics playing medicine,’” he said.

He hammered the unreliability of PCR tests, noting that “positive test results do not, underlined in neon, mean a clinical infection,” and that all testing should stop because the false numbers are “driving public hysteria.”

He said that the risk of death in the province of Alberta for people under the age of 65 was “1 in 300,000” and that it was simply “outrageous” to shut down society for what the doctor said “was just another bad flu.”

“I’m absolutely outraged that this has reached this level, it should all stop tomorrow,” he concluded.

Dr. Hodkinson’s credentials are beyond question, with the MedMalDoctors website affirming his credibility.

A privately recorded video of Dr. Hodkinson’s comments and the meeting is on the YouTube below.

US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), says the US government should push hard to get a coronavirus vaccine released and Dr. Anthony Fauci is trying to slow down that process, saying the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases wants to ”keep us masked until the end of time.”

