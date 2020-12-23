Mask Mandates are Madness

#mask #mandates #madness

People all over the world for months have been told that wearing face masks can help guard against COVID-19, an analysis has finally shown the opposite: Mask mandates do not stop the spread of the disease.

Rational Ground, a clearinghouse of COVID-19 data trends run by a grassroots group of data analysts, computer scientists, and actuaries, conducted an analysis on all 50 US states, dividing them between those with mask mandates and those without.

After studying the data from a 229-Day frame, the researchers found that states where people are told to wear masks actually have a greater spread of COVID-19.

The 15 states that did not have a statewide mask mandate for the duration of the analysis were Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming.

Justin Hart, cofounder of Rational Ground, posted the results on his Twitter feed, with a breakdown of the average COVID cases in each state per 100,000 people. He also addressed common arguments that may question the accuracy of their analysis.

In a commentary on The Blaze, senior editor Daniel Horowitz said the results showing the reverse correlation between mask-wearing and COVID spikes were “remarkable.”

He explains: “In total, in the states that had a mandate in effect, there were 9,605,256 confirmed COVID cases over 5,907 total days, an average of 27 cases per 100,000 per day. When states did not have a statewide order (which includes the states that never had them and the period of time masking states did not have the mandate in place) there were 5,781,716 cases over 5,772 total days, averaging 17 cases per 100,000 people per day.”

The bottom line

We have yet to see legitimate data that proves that mask mandates really are efficient in curbing the spread of COVID-19, and that boosting your immune system and maintaining proper hygiene are still the best strategies to reduce your risk of infection.

“We can turn the numbers upside down and inside out, but no matter how we examine them, there is no evidence of masks correlating with reduced spread. If anything, the opposite is true. And it sure as heck is not because of a lack of compliance,” Mr. Horowitz added.

The evidence is that the virus does what it does naturally and follows a mechanical pattern regardless of state policies, the virus is beyond the control of politicians.

Do not be afraid.

