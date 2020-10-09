Mask Mandates Are Getting Crazier!

#mask #virus #CDC #California #Nevada #Kansas

Just after California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a meme on his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) page illustrating how you should wear a mask while eating, a similar meme attributed to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak started spreading across Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Governor Sisolak’s meme is different from Governor Newsom’s in that it talks about how to smoke with a mask.

In both examples the rules call for lifting your mask off and on as you eat or smoke are exactly the opposite of what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructs you to do once you have your mask on.

Besides telling you not to move your mask to your forehead or neck something you would have to do to take a bite or a smoke the CDC says, “Do not touch the mask and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect.”

The Big Qs: Which is it, is it safer to simply sit and eat and drink or smoke without a mask, or should you contaminate it by continually moving it up and down your face?

The Big A: There is no answer, as the states that require masks while eating apparently have not addressed that issue, the CDC seems to have missed it, too.

In the meantime, in another example of just how crazy the mask mandates have become, a Kansas youth symphony director has designed a special mask for woodwind and brass players, and the KU symphony orchestra has a video on Twitter showing how their entire orchestra not only social distances, but wears a mask while playing, Wild!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!