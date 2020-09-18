Marijuana Related Stocks in Limbo, No Congressional Action This Year

#Marijuana #Cannabis #MOREAct #GOP

GOP-controlled Senate not expected to take up the MORE Act, even if measure passes House later this Fall

Top House Democrats are delaying having a vote on a bill that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, after previously saying the vote would come next week.

Analysts say the measure will not become law this year even if the House passes it, as it lacks support in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which was advanced in November by the House Judiciary Committee, also aims to expunge prior marijuana convictions and bring about resentencing hearings for people under supervision.

A schedule for next week’s legislative business that Democrat House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer released Thursday did not include the MORE Act.

Mr. Hoyer (D-MD) said in a Tuesday conference call with reporters that the chamber’s priorities are virus aid and a continuing resolution that would fund the federal government and avoid a shutdown.

In a statement Thursday, Mr. Hoyer said the MORE Act “remains a critical component of House Democrats’ plan for addressing systemic racism and advancing criminal justice reform, and we are committed to bringing it to the floor for a vote before the end of the year.”

A House approval for the MORE Act followed by no Senate action would mirror what has happened to the SAFE Banking Act, a measure that aims to protect banks that work with the cannabis industry. That legislation was passed by the House a year ago, but then a Republican Senator who chairs a Key committee said in December that he did not support it.

Marijuana related stocks, as tracked by the the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEArca:MJ), have lost 34% YTD.

