Maoyan Entertainment (Hong Kong: 1896), China’s movie market for the first half of 2020

Maoyan Entertainment (“Maoyan” or “the Company”) (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, has teamed up with online entertainment service provider iQIYI and China’s leading social media platform Weibo to jointly release a report on China’s movie market for the first half of 2020.

The report draws from various indicators, including surveys of Chinese movie lovers, Maoyan market data, Weibo search statistics, and iQIYI streaming data. It presents a detailed analysis of movie lovers’ expectations for the reopening of cinemas, explains how they are adapting to changes in China’s movie industry, and describes the ways in which online streaming platforms are adapting to market trends resulting from COVID-19.

Highlights:

The willingness of movie lovers to return to cinemas, when they reopen, is on the rise.

New releases, ticket discounts, and theaters implementing COVID-19 safety measures will be key factors for movie lovers to return to cinemas.

Streaming movies online has become a new normal: over 60% of movie lovers are willing to pay to watch movies online.

Online streaming platforms experienced an enormous surge from January to March as people were confined to their homes. In response, streaming platforms expanded their movie databases to meet user demand for blockbusters.

With the boom in online entertainment, the technology behind online movie distribution and promotion has accelerated.

In the long run, online streaming and theatrical releases will coexist and work in synergy.

Movie lovers’ willingness to return to cinemas

Movie lovers’ willingness to return to cinemas has been on a continual rise. In a survey conducted at the end of May by Maoyan, around 88% of respondents said they were eager to return to cinemas, up from 72% of respondents in March and 54% in February.

Willingness to go to cinemas Percentage of total respondents February March May Much more eager to go to cinemas 27% 34% 55% Eager to go to cinemas 27% 38% 33% Neutral 33% 18% 11% Not that eager to go to cinemas 10% 7% 1% No intention at all 3% 3% N/A

According to the May survey, about 51% of respondents would prefer to watch new releases in IMAX and Dolby theaters after cinemas reopen.

Movies and theater preference after cinema reopening Percentage of total respondents New releases in IMAX and Dolby theaters 51% New releases in regular theaters 31% Classic movies in IMAX and Dolby theaters with discount tickets 14% Classic movies in regular theaters with discount tickets 3%

As to what types of movies they would choose to watch, comedy, sci-fi, action and suspense movies were among the most-anticipated movie genres after cinemas reopen.

Most anticipated movie genres to watch after cinemas reopen Percentage of total respondents Comedy 29% Sci-fi 14% Action 9% Suspense 8% Animation 7% Drama 5% Romance 5% Others 23%

As of July 9, 2020, the most anticipated upcoming movies were “Detective Chinatown 3,” “JIANG ZIYA: Legend of Deification” and “The Rescue” among movie lovers on the Maoyan Pro App.

Top 10 “Maoyan Interested” upcoming movies “Interested” clicks Detective Chinatown 3 2.3M JIANG ZIYA: Legend of Deification 930K The Rescue 453K Leap 379K Journey to the West 352K L.O.R.D: Legend of Ravaging Dynasties 2 327K The Eight Hundred 270K Vanguard 192K Boonie Bears: The Wild Life 184K Onmyoji 151K

In addition to new releases and discounted tickets, the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures in movie theaters is another factor for movie lovers to consider returning to cinemas. In Maoyan’s March survey, nearly 60% of respondents said that strict theater precautionary measures would be their primary factor in considering returning to cinemas.

Factors to consider for returning to cinemas Percentage of total respondents Strict precautionary measures (temperature checks and real name

registration) 59% Ticket discounts 58% Quality of new movies released 40% Limited seating 24% Movie schedule 21% Waiting to see how other people react 18% Auditorium size 16%

Watching movies online is becoming a new normal: over 60% of movie lovers are willing to pay to watch movies online

According to the Maoyan March survey, 73% of respondents said they have paid to watch movies online. When asked to rate the acceptability of being charged to watch online, more than 60% of respondents said that it is acceptable to them.

Paid to watch movies online Percentage of total respondents Yes 73% Not sure/Don’t remember 5% No 22%

Acceptability of paying for online movies Percentage of total respondents Completely acceptable 21% Moderately acceptable 43% Not very acceptable 25% Not at all acceptable 6% Doesn’t matter to me 6%

As movie lovers have shifted to streaming online, their go-to sources for movie news and information have shifted as well. Weibo and long-form video platforms (iQIYI, Tencent Video and Youku) became the main sources for movie news, followed by WeChat Moments, friend recommendations, and short-form video platforms (TikTok and Kuaishou).

Sources for movie news and relevant information Percentage of total respondents Weibo 73% Long-form video platforms (iQIYI, Tencent Video, and Youku) 73% WeChat Moments and friend recommendations 40% Short-form video platforms (TikTok and Kuaishou) 40% Movie and TV rating website, e.g., Douban 36% WeChat official accounts 32% Online ticketing platform, e.g., Maoyan 18% News and information platform, e.g., Toutiao 7%

Theatergoers and online streamers have similar preferences for times of day to watch movies. According to iQIYI data, before bedtime 9:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., is the peak timeslot for movie streaming. Viewing also peaks at lunchtime from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. With more interrupted watching patterns than in theaters, viewers finish watching a movie in an average of 1.6 playback sessions.

According to a survey conducted by Weibo, about 62% of respondents said that convenience is the primary advantage of watching movies online, followed by the flexibility to watch anytime, anywhere at adjusted playback speeds (59%), and thirdly by the rich selection of content (56%).

Advantages of watching movies online Percentage of total respondents Convenience 62% Flexibility to watch anytime, anywhere at adjusted playback speeds 59% Rich selection of content 56% Private space for watching movies 48% Cheaper price or free for streaming 42% Interactions with other online users 35%

In terms of disadvantages compared to the in-theater experience, 68% of respondents said the main disadvantage of online streaming is the worse visual and sound quality, 58% said the worse movie-watching experience, and about 49% said the main disadvantage was having to wait for the online release of popular movies.

Disadvantages of watching movies online Percentage of total respondents Worse visual and sound quality than in theaters 68% Worse movie-watching experience 58% Long wait-time before popular content is available online 49% Less social experience 38% Lower quality of content 34% Some online movies charge higher 30%

After the COVID-19 pandemic when movie theaters reopen, 48% of respondents would consider watching movies both online and in theaters. About 8% of people would only choose to either watch movies online or go to movie theaters.

Preferred method of watching movies in the future Percentage of total respondents Only watching movies online 4% Watching movies online as the first choice 10% Both watching movies online and in movie theaters 48% Going to movie theaters as the first choice 33% Only watching movies in theater 4%

Online streaming platform strategies to adapt to COVID-19 market trends

According to the report, Chinese online streaming platforms experienced an enormous surge from January to March as people were confined to their homes. In February, the monthly active users (MAU) of iQIYI, Tencent Video and Youku increased by an average of 8.3% year-over-year.

However, the MAU of these three platforms shrank in April and May as people resumed normal work following the containment of COVID-19 in China. During the same period, short-form video platforms went through an explosion in popularity.

Increase in MAU of online streaming platforms year-over-year iQIYI Tencent Video Youku January 8.3% 11.9% -0.2% February 9.4% 11.5% 3.9% March 6.4% 0.7% -9.6% April -2.4% -6.4% -15.9% May -6.7% -8.4% -21.5%

Among online streaming platforms, iQIYI released 176 movies in the first half of 2020, accounting for 44.3% of the total market. Tencent released 86 movies, accounting for 21.7%, while Youku released 114 movies, accounting for 28.7% of the total market.

New releases in H1 2020 Percentage of total market iQIYI 176 44.3% Tencent Video 86 21.7% Youku 114 28.7%

Theatrical blockbusters were the most popular movies for streaming in the first half of 2020. According to the report, among top 20 most popular movies on iQIYI in the first half of 2020, about 40% were theatrical releases from the second half of 2019, about 30% were new online releases, while 30% were older theatrical movies released in previous years.

Top 20 movies in H1 2020 on iQIYI platform Percentage Theatrical released movies from H2 2019 40% Online new releases 30% Theatrical released movies in the past few years 30%

Long-form video platforms expanded their database of movies to meet increased user demand for watching blockbusters online. The number of new movies on iQIYI platform increased by more than 200% year-over-year. Video platforms also selected several popular movies to stream for free in a certain period to attract movie lovers.

In response to the growing popularity of online streaming platforms, some movies turned from a planned theatrical releases to a direct streaming release. The Chinese comedy “Enter the Fat Dragon,” and the Academy Award-winning drama “Marriage Story,” were released on iQIYI and Tencent Video, and were available on platforms through “early-access transactional on-demand” mode.

Release Date Movie Streaming Platform January 24 Lost in Russia TikTok, Xigua Video, Toutiao and Huanxi

Premium February 1 Enter the Fat Dragon iQIYI and Tencent Video March 21 The Winners TikTok, Xigua Video, and Toutiao April 20 Knockout iQIYI May 17 Spring Tide iQIYI May 20 Marriage Story iQIYI and Tencent Video May 22 The Lovebirds iQIYI and Tencent Video June 18 A Whisker Away TikTok, Xigua Video, and Toutiao June 25 Ash Youku June 27 Looking for Lucky Youku

The technology behind online movie distribution and promotion has been accelerated with the boom in the online entertainment market. In terms of movie copyright protection, online movies use DRM technology to protect copyrights, restricting the right to use digital media content. The coverage of DRM-enabled content on iQIYI has increased by 90% over the past six months. In terms of visual and audio quality, upgrades in technology have enhanced the visual and sound experience of online streaming platforms. For example, iQIYI introduced Dolby Vision technology to 39 movies to improve the movie picture quality, and enhanced the audio quality of 15 movies by applying Dolby Atmos technology. In addition, an iQIYI innovation, ZoomAI video enhancement technology, has improved picture quality for online movies.

In the long run, online streaming and theatrical releases can coexist and work in synergy. The cooperation and interaction between online and offline channels will be the new normal and support the development of movie content and technology in the film industry.

