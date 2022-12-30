The Manufacturing IT Summit is a by invite only in-person event exclusively for Technology leaders from leading businesses, institutions and government officials representing Indonesia’s manufacturing sector.
Recent data from the Ministry of Industry has indicated that the manufacturing sector has had the largest contribution to its GDP. Indonesia aspires to be a top 10 economy by 2030, with net exports to be its growth engine. The next 15 years is forecasted to be the Golden Age for Indonesia as it will realise a demographic bonus peak.
Accelerating growth of the manufacturing sector is critical, with the Indonesian government planning to implement industry 4.0 through the Ministry of Industry’s Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap.
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia aligns itself with Indonesia’s national goals and is a leading networking conference, gathering the most influential of these technology leaders to explore synergies and discuss today’s biggest technological challenges, fostering deeper collaboration, and generating new ideas.
This conference will bring together over 150 C-Level Executives, Directors, and Heads of Technology, to discuss the critical technology issues affecting today’s manufacturing industry.
- Indonesia is poised to become a future global leader in manufacturing with a strong economic backdrop.
- Indonesian manufacturing will be ranked number 15 among world manufacturing hubs by 2023.
- Indonesia continues to attract investment with its manufacturing sector recording an increase to US$15.4 billion in the first half of 2022 from US$11.2 billion an estimated 40% up compared to the corresponding period of 2021, as conveyed by its Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.
- Indonesia’s economy is expected to grow by 5.0% in 2022 and 5.2% in 2023 as domestic demand continues to recover, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Contribution to GDP by the Manufacturing sector in Indonesia increased to 587265.50 IDR Billion in the first quarter of 2022 from 582881.60 IDR Billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Indonesia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), clocked at an expansive level of 51.7 in August 2022, is indicative of a more stable economic recovery, according to the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Agency (BKF). Hence, Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI in August 2022 became the highest in the last four months.
- Indonesia is attracting investors who are currently targeting productive sectors, such as the manufacturing industry, compared to other sectors, this encourages the capital-intensive industrial sector for technology transfer and encourages the labor-intensive industrial sector in a bid to increase job vacancies.