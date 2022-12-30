The Manufacturing IT Summit is a by invite only in-person event exclusively for Technology leaders from leading businesses, institutions and government officials representing Indonesia’s manufacturing sector.

Recent data from the Ministry of Industry has indicated that the manufacturing sector has had the largest contribution to its GDP. Indonesia aspires to be a top 10 economy by 2030, with net exports to be its growth engine. The next 15 years is forecasted to be the Golden Age for Indonesia as it will realise a demographic bonus peak.

Accelerating growth of the manufacturing sector is critical, with the Indonesian government planning to implement industry 4.0 through the Ministry of Industry’s Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap.

Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia aligns itself with Indonesia’s national goals and is a leading networking conference, gathering the most influential of these technology leaders to explore synergies and discuss today’s biggest technological challenges, fostering deeper collaboration, and generating new ideas.

