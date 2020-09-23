Managing Pain Naturally

#pain

Almost 50% of all Americans over 12 anni take Rx pain relievers, tranquilizers, sedatives or stimulates, and other similar drugs.

Over 19-M people in the US abuse painkillers, which can lead to deadly side effects.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 33% people in the United States have experienced pain in the past 3 months. Of these, approximately 50-M suffer from severe or chronic pain. So, it is not surprising that many reach out for drugs that can be damaging or addictive.

The good news is that there are alternative natural treatments that offer help with symptoms of pain and can keep people’s liver, stomach and brain healthy and are not addictive.

Below are 8 some examples, as follows:

Try acupuncture. This Eastern treatment is a natural go-to when you are seeking pain relief. It is especially effective in treating low back pain, headache, and arthritis, says the director of pain management at Scripps Center for Integrative Health in LaJolla, California.

Take vitamin D. In a recent review published in the Journal of Endocrinology, Brazilian researchers found that vitamin D may play an important role in pain management. Lack of this crucial vitamin has been linked to poor sleep quality and inflammation. Talk to your doctor about taking v-D supplements.

Listen to music. According to a study of 40 patients in an Ohio based pain clinic reported a 12 to 21% reduction in pain when listening to various sounds of music ranging from jazz to nature melodies.

Increase your intake of Omega-3 fatty acids. Inflammation is the root cause of many sources of pain from arthritis to fibromyalgia. Avoid highly processed and salty foods and replace them with anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables and cold-water fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Get hypnotized. According to the American Psychological Association, 75% of participants in a meta-analysis study reported “substantial relief” from hypnotic techniques. The psychologists reported that hypnosis was effective in treating both chronic and acute pain, especially for those suffering from back, knee, and shoulder pain.

Pray and meditate. Prayer, the most common form of meditation, has been found to rank equally with prescription drugs to relieve pain, and without the possible, negative side effects of drugs.

Try herbal remedies: 1 of the most powerful and effective pain killers contains curcumin blended with turmeric essential oil and boswellia extract. It is called Curamin and when tested directly with 1 of the leading pain relievers called Celebrex, outperformed the drug almost 3 to 1 Herbals like curcumin and boswellia are extremely safe and not addictive.

Exercise. Exercise is one of the most powerful tools there is for chronic pain. Staying active allows patients to increase their level of endorphins, dopamine and tissue oxygen, all of which can help reduce pain while improving mood and quality of sleep.

To my 8 above, my colleague Bruce WD Barren adds the following:

“To the above, 1 might also add 9 and 10: Vitamin C and Natural Organic Foods respectively.

9. Vitamin C is 1 of the safest and most effective nutrients, the benefits of vitamin C may include protection against immune system deficiencies, cardiovascular disease, prenatal health problems, eye disease, and even skin wrinkling. The tolerable upper intake level (or the maximum amount you can take in a day that likely won’t cause harm) is 2000 mg a day for adults.

10. Natural Organic Foods: Wild caught salmon, berries, broccoli, almonds, and kale are among the superstars of the dietary world.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!