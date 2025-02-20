

By Shayne Heffernan, CEO of Knightsbridge

February 20, 2025

Greatness doesn’t fall from the sky—you build it, step by deliberate step, with a guide that’s stood the test of time. For me, that’s the Bible. It’s not just a book of prayers; it’s a roadmap for thriving, whether you’re steering a business or steadying your heart. The wisdom etched in its lines, sharpened by the Vatican’s centuries of counsel, cuts through today’s clutter of empty promises. The Church doesn’t just want us scraping by—it calls us to rise, to succeed, and to share that success with others. Want to make yourself great again? Pick up the Bible, step into a Catholic church, and start walking the path.

Look at Proverbs 16:3: “Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.” That’s a clear order—dedicate your efforts to something higher, and they’ll hold. I’ve watched men stumble in business, tripped by pride or shortcuts, but when you root your work in faith, it stands firm. Matthew 7:12, the Golden Rule—“Do to others as you would have them do to you”—isn’t soft advice; it’s a strategy. Use it in your next deal; see how trust grows. Success isn’t the end, though—Luke 12:48 says, “To whom much is given, much will be required.” The Church pushes us to win big and give bigger, like the parable of the talents (Matthew 25:14-30)—multiply what you’ve got, then lift others with it. I’ve seen this work: profit paired with generosity builds more than a fat ledger; it builds a life.

On the personal side, Psalm 37:4—“Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart”—tells you where to start. It’s not a blank check; it’s a call to line up your wants with His will. I’ve met too many who ran after wealth and landed hollow—real peace comes from that alignment. Ecclesiastes 3:1—“To everything there is a season”—adds patience to the mix. Time your moves right, and you’ll stand taller. The Vatican backs this up: Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 Rerum Novarum demanded fair wages and dignity for workers, while the Catechism urges charity alongside justice. Success without giving back is half a victory—Mother Teresa didn’t just pray; she poured out her days for the poor. That’s the model.

Get yourself to a Catholic church. Sit through Mass, listen to the priest break open these truths, and let them sink in. The liturgy’s not a ritual—it’s a lesson in living well and giving well. If you’re not Catholic, don’t sit on the sidelines—find your local priest, knock on his door, talk it out. Proverbs 22:1—“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches”—cuts across any creed, and he’ll show you how to earn it. I’ve leaned on this myself—scripture and the Church have kept me steady when the world’s pulled hard. Open the Bible daily—start with Proverbs for grit or the Gospels for heart—and let it guide you.

Nothing else holds a candle to this. The Bible’s weathered kingdoms falling; the Vatican’s steered souls through wars and want. It’s not about guilt or dusty rules—it’s about standing strong, prospering, and passing that strength along. The Church wants us successful, yes, but charitable too—rising high so we can reach low. If you’re Catholic, get to Mass. If you’re not, meet a priest. Crack that Bible—dust doesn’t suit it. You’ve got the tools to be great—use them, and build something lasting.

