Magic Millions 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sale

A quality line up of 1273 lots has been confirmed by vendors for a seven day selling extravaganza, including a record 962 lots to be offered across Book 1 of the sale from Tuesday 12 January.



Today’s online release of the catalogue showcases the finest quality of yearlings bred across Australia and New Zealand and builds the anticipation of their offering Queensland’s beautiful Gold Coast.



“Again for 2021 breeders have supported the sale with incredible enthusiasm and support,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said.



“The depth and quality of this catalogue will present buyers with a lineup of Australasia’s best yearlings like no other sale.”



“The returns for investors in the Australian racing industry have never been stronger and we are proud of the catalogue of yearlings we will present to buyers early next year,” Bowditch added.



Books 1 and 2 of the 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sale feature the progeny of a record 117 individual stallions including 24 first season sires.



To view the catalogue for the 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sale online click here or download it on iPad via the Equineline Sales Catalog App. Printed copies of the catalogue will be available for distribution from late November.



2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sale Schedule



Tuesday 12 January

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 1 (Day 1: Lots 1-180) – 12pm



Wednesday 13 January

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 1 (Day 2: Lots 181-410) – 10am



Thursday 14 January

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 1 (Day 3: Lots 411-640) – 10am



Friday 15 January

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 1 (Day 4: Lots 641-870) – 10am



Saturday 16 January

The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Raceday

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 1 (Day 5: Lots 871-962) – 6pm



Sunday 17 January

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 2 (Day 6: Lots 963-1073) – 2pm



Monday 18 January

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 2 (Day 7: Lots 1074-1273) – 10am

Gold Coast Yearling Sale – Book 3 to follow (catalogue available December)

Gold Coast Summer Racehorse Sale – to follow yearlings – entries open soon