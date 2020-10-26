Luxury Road Trip Across the South in Search of Barbecue

#barbecue #south #roadtrip #travel

This is a luxury road trip across America’s South that connects some of the region’s brightest lights with its overlooked gems motoring from the low country of South Carolina to the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee, all the way through to the vast expanse of Texas.

As the aesthetics shift so do the Q, from pulled pork to ribs and then brisket. This 2,000 mile, 30-hr journey makes 7 stops for a regional tour of American Barbecue.

Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina

Starting off at the southern tip of the Carolinas offers a glimpse at the beauty of the lowcountry, and a chance to begin the journey in style at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. The property is part of the 20,000-acre Palmetto Bluff community, and is a serene snapshot of the South and the evocative, picturesque Spanish moss-draped live oak trees for which the area is known. The Montage has traditional rooms as well as extravagant standalone cottages, replete with features such as private verandas, fireplaces, claw-foot tubs, and steam showers. Start feasting at one of the many on-site dining options, Cole’s, featuring a smokehouse menu highlighted by pulled pork and smoked chicken, as well as sides including slaw, mac and cheese, and fried pickles.

Palmetto Bluff is just outside of Savannah, Georgia, worth an afternoon of exploration for its charming historic neighborhoods. Stop into Savannah Smokehouse for their meat plates, excellent mac and cheese, collards, and regional sides such as fried okra and Brunswick stew.

Asheville, North Carolina

Head northeast from the lowcountry to Asheville, a gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a regional powerhouse when it comes to the triple B’s: beer, biscuits, and barbecue. Stay at The Foundry, adjacent to the South Slope District and its endless assortment of all 3 Bs. The hotel is a collection of several historic buildings tied together with new construction, with rooms showcasing exposed brick walls and décor nodding to the area’s history.

A grassy open courtyard leads to the on-site Benne on Eagle, where down home Southern fare is served in the form of Affrilachian cuisine, combining the tradition of local ingredients and dishes from the Appalachians with flavor and influence from West Africa. Dishes such as soup beans with hunks of smoky pork and black-eyed peas, and heavenly pillows of house-made potato rolls, will get you primed for more eats around town. Stop into Buxton Hall, known for their eastern Carolina pulled pork served with vinegar sauce, and excellent collard greens, or Luella’s for chopped pork, barbecue baked potatoes, and smoked wings.

Birmingham, Alabama

Continue to Birmingham, Alabama, and consider a stay at The Redmont, the oldest hotel in the city, positioned downtown and a short walk to the city’s Civil Rights Heritage Trail and Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. After studying up, fill up with a trip to Rodney Scott’s BBQ, where the James Beard Award-winning pitmaster serves up traditional whole hog barbecue. The signature King of the Menu sandwich features pulled pork piled high and topped with fried pork skins and Rod’s eastern Carolina vinegar sauce.

Memphis, Tennessee

Head northwest to Memphis, Tennessee. Stay at the Arrive Memphis boutique hotel. The property is located in what was formerly the Hyde Gallery and Memphis College of Art graduate studios. Rooms are industrial chic, with exposed brick walls and concrete floors offset with carefully curated décor and furnishings including colorful rugs, patterned wallpaper, steampunk fixtures, and leather chairs, the cocktails at Bar Hustle in the lobby are some of the best in the city.

Ribs are the name of the game in Memphis, and there’s an abundance of options including Charlie Vergos Rendezvous, Central BBQ, and Leonard’s are the 3 stalwarts. You can go dry or wet with your ribs, or for good measure, try both to see which you prefer.

Austin, Texas

Stretch out your legs set your course to Austin, Austin has become a barbecue mecca, and the newly opened Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection near the University of Texas campus, is an idyllic landing spot. The historic landmark and 10-acre estate was re-imagined into a charming luxury hotel, with the original mansion, carriage house, and chapel now joined by a new main inn. A stroll across the grounds almost feels like a trip to the Mediterranean, with crushed white-stone walkways, manicured gardens, and a lavish pool.

Tough as it may be to drag yourself from your room, there’s work to do. Franklin’s is the most well-known operation in town when it comes to barbecue, and their protocol has shifted so that the infamous multi-hour line has been replaced with online ordering. Nevertheless, they sell out days in advance. Fear not, for many in Austin say the brisket at La Barbecue is better. The pork ribs also come recommended. With several locations in and around Austin, Southside Market & Barbecue is another worthy contender. The history there stretches back to Y 1882, and the brisket and beef sausage are both staples.

San Antonio, Texas

A short drive South takes you to San Antonio, detour through the Hill Country to knock off a few more barbecue staples. The Salt Lick is an iconic destination, and the massive, scenic compound in Driftwood feels like a barbecue Disneyland. Some say the turkey is even better than the brisket, while loaded plates come with potato salad, slaw, beans, and rolls. A lesser-known local favorite is Old 300 BBQ in Blanco, where brisket and ribs both shine, alongside signature sandwich creations named for Texas heroes and a range of cobblers for dessert.

Continue to San Antonio and stay along the river at Hotel Emma, built in the former Pearl’s Brewhouse, dating back to Y 1894. The hotel boasts a grand lobby and rooftop pool, as well as several dining concepts, while guests are welcomed with signature margaritas. The rooms retained the building’s roots, with slab floors, exposed beams, and columns in double-high ceilings, adorned with modern creature comforts, ranging from 4-post beds to tiled bathrooms, as well as a pantry stocked with margarita fixings. The hotel is now the centerpiece of the trendy Pearl District, and next door is a food hall and a wide array of shops and restaurants. Tex Mex may be more the focus than barbecue in San Antonio. The stops include 2M Smokehouse, B&B Smokehouse, and the Alamo BBQ Company.

Lubbock, Texas

Now head to West Texas. Known as the Hub City, Lubbock has 250,000 residents and offers an abundance of cultural and arts attractions, including the forthcoming Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Stay at the Cotton Court Hotel, a boutique property which just debuted this fall and pays homage to the area’s cotton production. Vintage-inspired rooms feature full-size retro Smeg refrigerators and sliding barnyard bathroom doors, with muted greens and oranges showcasing patterns of cotton and cotton fields. The large courtyard is the hotel’s all-purpose hangout area, with yard games, a heated pool, an outdoor bar, and fireplaces.

Just outside of town is Evie Mae’s BBQ, known nationally as 1 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas. Known for prime rib and barbecue, the moist brisket is a standout, along with signature sides such as the baked potato casserole, the pinnacle of comfort food.

