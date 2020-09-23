Lots of Winners for No Nay Never

The Brian Meehan-trained Decisive Edge (2c No Nay Never – Echo Charlie, by Tertullian) shaped like a smart prospect when gaining his maiden victory at Chelmsford on Sunday.

The son of No Nay Never showed promise on debut earlier in the month when finishing mid-division in a similar contest at Kempton. Remaining over seven furlongs on his second start, he led after a furlong and was asked to quicken approaching the final furlong. Keeping on well inside the final furlong, he held off the short-priced favourite Collinsbay by half a length, as the front pair drew over six lengths clear of the third.

Bred by Camas Park Stud, Decisive Edge provides an important update for his full-brother selling at the Goffs Sportsman’s Sale.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Wichita (3c No Nay Never – Lumiere Noire, by Dashing Blade) gained due reward for a consistent season when prevailing in a thrilling finish to the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster.

A Group 3 winner at two, he suffered a narrow defeat in the 2,000 Guineas, before taking third in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was sent off favourite for the seven furlong contest at Doncaster, with Frankie Dettori riding him to track the leaders and produced a challenge approaching the final furlong. Soon in front, he was briefly headed by dual Group 1 winner One Master (Fastnet Rock), but dug deep to regain the advantage in the shadow of the post, as the first two finished two lengths clear of the third.

Speaking after the race, Dettori commented, “He’s been a model of consistency and was second in a Guineas. I’m pleased that he put his head in front today. I think seven furlongs is spot on for him.”

Owned by Mrs John Magnier, Derrick Smith and Michael Tabor, Wichita was one of four Stakes winners on the day for connections. A 140,000gns yearling purchase, the son of No Nay Never is the best performer bred by Max Ervine out of German Listed winner Lumiere Noire.

The Charles O’Brien-trained Tammany Hall (2c No Nay Never – Anna David, by Sleeping Indian) came from last to first to land the Premier Nursery at Navan.

Second last time out at the Curragh, the son of No Nay Never dropped back to the minimum trip on his latest start and raced towards the back of the field under Billy Lee. Switched right to challenge approaching the final furlong, he ran on well to lead close home and beat the favourite Tar Heel (Zoffany) by half a length.

The winning rider later commented, “They went a good gallop and I was able to bide my time. To be fair to him, when I got out of the dip and grabbed a hold of him, he picked up well. It’s a nice pot to land. Hopefully, if conditions stay right, there might be another race in him before the year is out.”

Owned by the C’Est La Vie Syndicate, Tammany Hall was bred by Miss Anna Giunta out of a full-sister to the dam of German 1,000 Guineas winner Axana.