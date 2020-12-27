Looking at the Ferrari F80 Concept

#Ferrari #F80 #Concept

$RACE

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has gone beyond futuristic with its F80 Concept, a car that has 1,200 brake horsepower and a 0-60mph time of 2.2 secs.

Ferrari has molded its long-history from Formula 1 and the 24hrs of Le Mans into the F80 concept.

The F80 Concept was designed by an independent designer named Adriano Raeli is an Art Center Pasadena California graduate.

The F80 has all of the things you want a supercar to have. From its Formula 1 style body and monocoque shape to its beating heart of an engine, you could not have asked more or better.

This F80 concept is meant to be the successor to the LaFerrari, a 6.3-liter F140 V12. That V12 produced amazing numbers 789 bhp and 161 bhp from its Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) for a total of 950 bhp. Which will push you along at 230 mph.

The F80 Concept’s engine is a bigger amalgamation of noise, speed, and fear. The F80 is set to produce 1200 bhp which is 250 bhp more than the LaFerrari.

The design philosophy does not end with the exterior, it continues throughout. The F80 uses the lessons learned from its Power Units for Formula 1 and infuse it into a road-going monster.

The F80 weighs in at 1762 lbs (799 kgs) and alongside its 1200 bhp the car is designed to generate the necessary downforce to keep it on the road. With all this design and power it will enable the driver to reach 310 mph (498 km/p).

Currently there are no commitments from Ferrari about the making of the F80. But you can be sure that if Ferrari did announce they were going to start building such a car, it would be sold out immediately. As there are enough clienti with pockets deep enough to afford such a magnificent Hyper Supercar.

Have a look

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

Ferrari finished trading Thursday at 225.53, + 0.19 against it 52 wk range of 127.73 – 229 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 229 intraday on 21December.

All technical indicators are Bullish to Very Bullish there is Strong support at 213.59, the Key resistance is 223.74. Ferrari’s stock is undervalued in here.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised it call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 211.95.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term , the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 230/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there is no insider selling.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy Holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!