Living with Clutter Drains Brain Power and Energy, Let it Go

#clutter #mind #energy #toxic #UCLA

If you have become a packrat during the virus chaos lockdown, now is the time to let things go.

Letting go of clutter helps you emotionally and mentally say experts, and gives you more energy.

A team of UCLA researchers found that stress levels spiked when families spent time dealing with their belongings.

Living with clutter drains brain power, much like multitasking, says experts. Physical clutter overloads your senses, making you feel stressed, and impairs your ability to think creatively.

While most are fastidious about cleaning our homes during the C-19 crisis, we may not be quite as orderly about cleaning out drawers and closets or winnowing that stack of mail on the counter.

“Clutter equals stagnant energy.”

In order for energy to flow and make your home feel more peaceful, the clutter must be cleaned. This will support your mental and emotional well-being, says the expert.

Material clutter leads to mental clutter and soon it can control every area of your life.

Here are some expert tips to remove clutter from your home and add more peace, pleasure, and energy to your life, as follows:

Start small. Choose just 1 kitchen drawer or a vanity so you will not become overwhelmed.

Decide what stays or goes. Make a decision for every item you pick up, whether you want to keep it, store it somewhere else, or donate to a charity.

Use organizational tools. Filing cabinets or drawers can help keep your paperwork neat.

Adopt this Rule: For everything that comes into the house, something’s got to go.

Ask for assistance. Enlist your spouse or kids to give you a hand tackling a cluttered room.

Learn to let go. Clearing clutter means saying goodbye to things that are no longer useful or necessary like extra garden tools or sheets that no longer fit the beds you now own.

Use a secret weapon like “The Clutter-Busting Handbook: Clean it Up, Clear it Out, and Keep Your Life Clutter-Free” by Rita Emmett to help you sort out the goods.

If all else fails, hire a professional to do the job for you.

Experience the freedom of decluttering your life, detoxifying your home, loving every inch of clean space and being proud of yourself.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!