Live a Long and Healthy Life

The Big Q: How do some people live to be 100 anni or older?

The Big A: Journalist and explorer Dan Buettner led a series of expeditions to find out if there were any commonalities between these unique groups of people.

What Dan discovered was that Centenarians all over the world had very similar lifestyles, which included a plant-heavy diet, exercise, strong family ties and a sense of purpose.

The world’s longest-living groups of people live in 5 regions around the world, called the Blue Zones*, which include Loma Linda, California; Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; and Okinawa, Japan.

These people all professed to follow 9 lifestyle commonalities which contributed to their emotional well-being, disease prevention and longevity.

Those practices are as follows:

Natural movement Sense of purpose Stress management Avoiding overeating Eating mostly plant-sourced foods Consuming 1-2 glasses of wine daily Maintaining strong social networks Spirituality Always putting family 1st

*The Blue Zones are unique regions across the world with the healthiest, happiest, and longest-living people, as identified by Mr. Buettner, National Geographic, and several scientists.

Focusing on a healthy diet, regular physical activity, social connectedness, spirituality, and stress management are healthy habits shared by the people living within the Blue Zones and likely promote overall health and longevity.

