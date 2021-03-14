The cryptocurrency exchange market is becoming more robust day by day, as the industry evolves and expands, many new cryptocurrencies are starting to flow into the market with varying levels of success.

But the process can be expensive and difficult.



The Klive Blockchain software environment for digital assets offers one of the largest production blockchain platforms in the world, we are using brand new technology combined with decades of exchange experience to build a radically better financial system. Blockchain and the value of distributed-ledger technology is being recognized by the leading global institutions and a growing number of individuals. Blockchain empowers global institutions and individuals with the same level of control, transparency, security and ease of use it will fundamentally change the way we do business.

Klive has built and is building a large number of CryptoCurrencies for clients, these range from Smart Contracts on the Ethereum network to mined Blockchain currencies. Klive can also manage and report on these currencies, facilitate listing and trading and assist in the development of White Papers. As the use of Crypto units increases so will demand for our Crypto Treasury services.

Klive can help get your Crypto listed and trading, we also have advertising services for issuers. We have already started rating Crypto assets and managing portfolio’s for institutions and individuals in the Crypto arena.



Here is the route to market your coin on exchange websites



There will be two phases to list your coin on the exchange website. In the first phase,

it involves,

I) creation of crypto coin (Klive can help is needed)

ii) and exchange website (Klive)



The second phase is the important one which will explore your coin all over the word

here you need to promote your coin. (Klive can help again), thats why Klive is the best, one stop service to get your Coin going or reinvigorate an existing Coin.



Phase I: List your coin



1. Build a Good Coin

To list your coin on exchange website, at first you need a proper & well-coded cryptocurrency. The quality of the coin makes it easier to generate interest and eventually get listed on multiple exchanges.



2. Meet the requirements of exchange websites



Every exchange will have their own set of rules to list a coin including hefty fees, Klive can get you started at a fraction of the cost.



Phase II: Promote your coin



Listing is not the destination of a new coin. Instead, it gets venue after getting listed. To proceed a successful journey it must reach everyone in the corner of the world. The most important point here is, exchange website will delist your coin if it does not get a proper capital value after 3 months of listing. Klive can manage this process for you.







