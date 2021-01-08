Leveraged Cloud Computing ETFs $CLDL $CLDS

Direxion launched the Daily Cloud Computing Bull and Bear 2X Shares ETFs (Tickers: CLDL/CLDS). The Funds seek to achieve 200%, or 200% of the inverse, of the daily performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index.

The Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index provides exposure to domestic companies that deliver cloud computing infrastructure, platforms, or services. The companies included in the Index are involved in the delivery of computing services – servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and more, over the internet, which is often referred to as the “Cloud.”

Fund Symbol CUSIP Benchmark Gross Expense

Ratio Net Expense Ratio* Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares CLDL 25460G625 Indxx Cloud Computing Index 0.95% 0.95% Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares CLDS 25460G633 Indxx Cloud Computing Index 0.95% 0.95%

“Cloud computing has proven to be one of the most successful trading themes of 2020. We’re very excited to offer traders leveraged exposure to express bullish or bearish positions on this high growth industry,” said Dave Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion. “These Leveraged ETFs allow traders to take a bold position in stocks that are critical as the virtual computing world expands exponentially.”

Like all leveraged ETFs, this Direxion product is intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee that this Fund will meet its objective.

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion’s reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $19.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

