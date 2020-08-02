Layers of Face Protection Vs C-19 Coronavirus

#shield #mask #face #protection #C19coronavirus #CDC

The more layers of protection covering your face, the better, say health officials.Last wk, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended that people wear goggles or face shields to help prevent the transmission of C-19 coronavirus, but emphasized that this extra layer of safety should be used only in addition to wearing a face mask.

According to epidemiologist Dr. John Brownstein of Boston Children’s Hospital said face shields are not an alternative to masks.

“High-quality masks are still the gold standard,” he said. A recent outbreak in a Swiss hotel proved his point. Staffers who only wore plastic visors over their faces were infected with C-19, while “there was not a single infection among employees with a mask.”

However, the demand for shields is high and companies that manufacture them say people across the country are using them as an extra layer of protection but also as their only source of face covering.

“We are seeing that people who otherwise wouldn’t wear a mask say, ‘You know what, I’ll try one of those,‘” said a maker 3D printed face shields,

While Dr. Brownstein said that “wearing a face shield is clearly better than no protection at all,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its website that it is “not known if face shields provide any benefit as source control to protect others from the spray of respiratory particles.”

Shields are recommended for healthcare workers because they cover their eyes, which may be a source of transmission. They also prevent people from touching their faces.

Some school districts in Florida and Ohio have given shields the Green Light to be used on school grounds as an alternative to face masks as a last-ditch effort to provide some barrier for those who will not comply to wearing a face mask.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!