Last Call at Larneuk

Larneuk in the picturesque Gooram Valley of Victoria is coming to the end on the 2020 breeding season but it is not too late to secure a spot to one of the 5 Stallions on offer so Book Now.

The 2020 Season will go down in history as the Covid Season and the Industry seems to have come through with flying colours.

At Larnuek it has been business as usual with Wolf Cry (Street Cry) seeing strong support and newcomer Last Typhoon (Street Cry) being well received by breeders.

Wolf Cry’s oldest progeny are 2yo’s the feedback coming from trainers is extremely positive and a Jumpout by Wolves (Wolf Cry-Grand Manners) added to the excitement.

Honorious x Shower Of Hearts (emerald green white sash royal blue cap 6th) Wolf Cry x Grand Manners (emerald green white sash white cap 1st) @KBloodstock https://t.co/BimdOJXCGm — Greg Eurell (@GregEurell) September 21, 2020

Last Typhoon is an interesting character he is the son of a legend, in fact the only foal of Australian Champion Racehorse and 6-time Group 1 winner Typhoon Tracy and a son of sire sensation Street Cry.

Last Typhoon’s pedigree page with black-type being one of the premier families in the Australian Stud Book.

His grand-dam is the blue-hen Tracy’s Element whose close descendants, apart from Typhoon Tracy, include stakes-winning horses Red Element, Cantonese and Shaft along with a host of other black-type performers. This is also the family of star broodmare Urge to Merge, the dam of Group 1 winners Master of Design and Suntagonal.

Cluster has been performing well with horses like Tarcoola Diva getting plenty of attention and winners in Victoria NSW and Queensland.

Congrats to #TARCOOLADIVA 3F Cluster x Explosive Cross(Bernadini) on her slashing front running win at #Geelong Vic for Caulfield Tr Gemma Reilly @geerielly & Seasoned campaigner Jk #JoeBowditch &breeders @Tarcoolastud @larneuk pic.twitter.com/XpiLSc4EWE — CLUSTER FILLY 2019 (@CLUSTERFILLY) September 18, 2020

O’lonhro just keeps delivering winners, voted the best value Sire in Victoria a couple of years ago he continues to produce quality horses.

O'REG lifted over the line by jockey @TeoNugent1 wins at @Benallaturfclub today. Trained by Allan Fitzgerald, O'Reg improved with the blinkers going on and was bred at @larneuk and wins his maiden today for connections. Congrats to everyone! pic.twitter.com/dbRacSnkV6 — TBV (@vicbreeders) November 8, 2020

O'MAHLO picks up an overdue win and SUPER VOBIS today at @Mornington for Tim Hughes and ridden by @jasebenbow. Bred and Owned in partnership by Mr. R Newman, Mr. D M Thomas, Mr. X Dedeurwaerder, O'Mahlo enjoyed the trip today. Congrats to all! pic.twitter.com/2Z9HtApjuu — TBV (@vicbreeders) October 8, 2020

Honorius is on a very special mission this season, with Covid gripping the world and life becoming harder for everyone Honorius is doing his part to help the kids, his services this year are Only available via www.bloodstockauction.com.au and all proceeds are being donated to Ronald McDonald House at Westmead.