Lack of Sleep Affects the Immune System, Get Good Rest!

#death #cardiac #sleep #rest #disease
- A lack of quality sleep may be associated with nearly every heart-related death, and also may be associated with heart failure, stroke, diabetes and worsening obesity
- The China virus has had an influence on sleep quality; results from a survey show that 71.8% of people with disrupted sleep patterns use technology just before bed
- Sleep deprivation is associated with several other health conditions, including atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions
- In 1 survey, it was reported that the average person got just 5.5 hrs of sleep each night; sleep quality is impacted by light and EMF pollution, which you can improve.
With sustained poor sleep, a person may experience altered judgment, mood swings and impaired cognition. Also problems occur with the cardiovascular system and immunity in people who chronically get less than 7 hrs of sleep each night.
Almost every cardiac morbidity 1 can think of is linked to sleep apnea. Heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, strokes, inflammatory issues like diabetes, worsening obesity, the list goes on and on.
Eat healthy, Be Healthy, Get good rest, Live lively
The following two tabs change content below.
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - October 8, 2020
- Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific - October 8, 2020
- It is Time the US Fully Opens Up, the Country is Not Trapped in Virus Chaos - October 8, 2020