Lack of Sleep Affects the Immune System, Get Good Rest!

By on

Lack of Sleep Affects the Immune System, Get Good Rest!

#death #cardiac #sleep #rest #disease

  • A lack of quality sleep may be associated with nearly every heart-related death, and also may be associated with heart failure, stroke, diabetes and worsening obesity
  • The China virus has had an influence on sleep quality; results from a survey show that 71.8% of people with disrupted sleep patterns use technology just before bed
  • Sleep deprivation is associated with several other health conditions, including atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions
  • In 1 survey, it was reported that the average person got just 5.5 hrs of sleep each night; sleep quality is impacted by light and EMF pollution, which you can improve.

With sustained poor sleep, a person may experience altered judgment, mood swings and impaired cognition. Also problems occur with the cardiovascular system and immunity in people who chronically get less than 7 hrs of sleep each night.

Almost every cardiac morbidity 1 can think of is linked to sleep apnea. Heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, strokes, inflammatory issues like diabetes, worsening obesity, the list goes on and on.

Eat healthy, Be Healthy, Get good rest, Live lively

  , , , , , , , , ,

Lack of Sleep Affects the Immune System, Get Good Rest! added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Mexico Addresses COVID-19 Coronavirus, Bans Junk Food
  2. America’s Health Officials are Not Promoting Healthy Eating to Defeat the Coronavirus, Why?
  3. Cholesterol and Saturated Fat have been the Villains of Heart Disease for 40 Yrs, Despite the Many Studies Showing Neither has an Adverse Effect on Heart Health
  4. Medical Technocracy Made the Virus Chaos Possible