#death #cardiac #sleep #rest #disease

A lack of quality sleep may be associated with nearly every heart-related death, and also may be associated with heart failure, stroke, diabetes and worsening obesity

The China virus has had an influence on sleep quality; results from a survey show that 71.8% of people with disrupted sleep patterns use technology just before bed

Sleep deprivation is associated with several other health conditions, including atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions

In 1 survey, it was reported that the average person got just 5.5 hrs of sleep each night; sleep quality is impacted by light and EMF pollution, which you can improve.

With sustained poor sleep, a person may experience altered judgment, mood swings and impaired cognition. Also problems occur with the cardiovascular system and immunity in people who chronically get less than 7 hrs of sleep each night.

Almost every cardiac morbidity 1 can think of is linked to sleep apnea. Heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, strokes, inflammatory issues like diabetes, worsening obesity, the list goes on and on.

Eat healthy, Be Healthy, Get good rest, Live lively