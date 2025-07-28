KXCO Token Listing Announcement

We are thrilled to announce a major milestone for KXCO!



The KXCO token will first list on PancakeSwap no later than September 1, 2025 (potentially earlier), followed by Uniswap on September 1, 2025, and later expand to centralized exchanges (CEXs) including Coinbase. This strategic rollout enhances our ecosystem, empowering users with innovative blockchain solutions via our fully developed KXCO chain, wallet, and exchange, redefining decentralized finance (DeFi) and institutional applications. Listing Strategy Details

PancakeSwap Listing (No Later Than September 1, 2025, Potentially Before) Exchange: PancakeSwap, the leading DEX for BNB Chain. Legal Status in the USA: A decentralized, non-custodial platform requiring no KYC, making it legal for U.S. users. It supports BNB and BEP-20 tokens with liquidity and staking options, complying with U.S. regulations, though 1099-DA rules (expected 2026) may introduce KYC later. User Base and Volume: Over 1.5 million monthly active users, $1.5–2 billion TVL, and $10–20 billion monthly trading volume.

Uniswap Listing (September 1, 2025) Exchange: Uniswap, the world’s largest DEX for Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens. Legal Status in the USA: Operates legally as a decentralized, non-custodial protocol with no KYC, facilitating peer-to-peer trading via smart contracts. Compliant with U.S. regulations, though 1099-DA rules (expected 2026) may add KYC requirements. As of July 2025, it’s accessible to U.S. users. User Base and Volume: Over 1 million monthly active users, $4 billion+ TVL, and $30–50 billion monthly trading volume across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Optimism, and Polygon. Why Uniswap: Its decentralized nature aligns with KXCO’s focus on secure, transparent, and compliant solutions, maximizing liquidity and global reach.

Centralized Exchange (CEX) Listings (Post-PancakeSwap and Uniswap) Exchanges: Includes USA-based platforms like Coinbase and international exchanges. Coinbase and Others: Requires KYC and adheres to SEC and FinCEN regulations, ensuring compliance. Other global CEXs will enhance liquidity.



Token Holders: Action to TakeKnights token holders must choose between two exit options:

KXCO Utility Token Exit: Receive 2,500 KXCO utility tokens per Knights token held upon listing, tradable on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and future CEXs.

KXCO Master Token Exit: Retain Master tokens, eligible for equity distribution if an equity market listing occurs.

We are in advanced negotiations for an equity market listing, with equity to be distributed exclusively to Master token holders. Detailed forms and information will be mailed to token holders this week to guide your decision.Token Transition: From Knights to KXCO

For Knights token holders (currently KDA on XT.com): The KDA token will rebrand to KXCO in September/October 2025, aligning with our ecosystem’s vision.

Withdrawal Options

KXCO Utility Tokens: Withdraw to a Liquid Network Wallet (a Bitcoin layer-2 solution for fast, confidential settlement of digital assets like stablecoins) or an EVM-compatible wallet (e.g., popular Ethereum-based options) for integration with DEXs.

KXCO Master Tokens: Contact Knightsbridge for arrangements to hold your assets if you prefer not to withdraw.

Join us as we redefine DeFi and institutional blockchain solutions—stay tuned for more updates!