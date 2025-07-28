Crypto

KXCO Token Listing Announcement

Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
4 Min Read
image 38

KXCO Token Listing Announcement

We are thrilled to announce a major milestone for KXCO!

The KXCO token will first list on PancakeSwap no later than September 1, 2025 (potentially earlier), followed by Uniswap on September 1, 2025, and later expand to centralized exchanges (CEXs) including Coinbase. This strategic rollout enhances our ecosystem, empowering users with innovative blockchain solutions via our fully developed KXCO chain, wallet, and exchange, redefining decentralized finance (DeFi) and institutional applications. Listing Strategy Details

  • PancakeSwap Listing (No Later Than September 1, 2025, Potentially Before)
    • Exchange: PancakeSwap, the leading DEX for BNB Chain.
    • Legal Status in the USA: A decentralized, non-custodial platform requiring no KYC, making it legal for U.S. users. It supports BNB and BEP-20 tokens with liquidity and staking options, complying with U.S. regulations, though 1099-DA rules (expected 2026) may introduce KYC later.
    • User Base and Volume: Over 1.5 million monthly active users, $1.5–2 billion TVL, and $10–20 billion monthly trading volume.
  • Uniswap Listing (September 1, 2025)
    • Exchange: Uniswap, the world’s largest DEX for Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens.
    • Legal Status in the USA: Operates legally as a decentralized, non-custodial protocol with no KYC, facilitating peer-to-peer trading via smart contracts. Compliant with U.S. regulations, though 1099-DA rules (expected 2026) may add KYC requirements. As of July 2025, it’s accessible to U.S. users.
    • User Base and Volume: Over 1 million monthly active users, $4 billion+ TVL, and $30–50 billion monthly trading volume across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Optimism, and Polygon.
    • Why Uniswap: Its decentralized nature aligns with KXCO’s focus on secure, transparent, and compliant solutions, maximizing liquidity and global reach.
  • Centralized Exchange (CEX) Listings (Post-PancakeSwap and Uniswap)
    • Exchanges: Includes USA-based platforms like Coinbase and international exchanges.
    • Coinbase and Others: Requires KYC and adheres to SEC and FinCEN regulations, ensuring compliance. Other global CEXs will enhance liquidity.

Token Holders: Action to TakeKnights token holders must choose between two exit options:

  • KXCO Utility Token Exit: Receive 2,500 KXCO utility tokens per Knights token held upon listing, tradable on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and future CEXs.
  • KXCO Master Token Exit: Retain Master tokens, eligible for equity distribution if an equity market listing occurs.

We are in advanced negotiations for an equity market listing, with equity to be distributed exclusively to Master token holders. Detailed forms and information will be mailed to token holders this week to guide your decision.Token Transition: From Knights to KXCO

  • For Knights token holders (currently KDA on XT.com): The KDA token will rebrand to KXCO in September/October 2025, aligning with our ecosystem’s vision.

Withdrawal Options

  • KXCO Utility Tokens: Withdraw to a Liquid Network Wallet (a Bitcoin layer-2 solution for fast, confidential settlement of digital assets like stablecoins) or an EVM-compatible wallet (e.g., popular Ethereum-based options) for integration with DEXs.
  • KXCO Master Tokens: Contact Knightsbridge for arrangements to hold your assets if you prefer not to withdraw.

Join us as we redefine DeFi and institutional blockchain solutions—stay tuned for more updates!

You Might Also Like

Saudi Arabia PIF Crosses $1 Trillion in Assets

A Minor Hacking Incident at LiveTradingNews.com

Start a Plan to Retire to Your Own Farm and Grow Your Own Food

Understanding the Buffett Indicator $TSLA $NVDA $AAPL $MSFT

Ultimate Fitness Guide for Dads

Share This Article
By Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
Follow:
Shayne Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Previous Article Saudi Arabia KR 1 Saudi Arabia PIF Crosses $1 Trillion in Assets
Buy Bitcoin

Buy Bitcoin

Latest News

photo 2023 12 02 00 45 27 2
Ethereum and KXCO’s Strategic Edge in the EVM Revolution
Economy Ethereum Featured Gold Headline News KXCO KXCO Opinion Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Stablecoins USD
download 9
Alma Resort Cam Ranh Vietnam
Asia Featured Headline News Lifestyle Must Read Shayne Heffernan Todays Trade Ideas
sabre plane
SABRE Hypersonic Vehicle
Featured Headline News Lifestyle Living Luxury Most Popular Must Read Opinion Shayne Heffernan Technology Travel
New Silicon Group Laser scaled 1
Silicon Photonics AI $NVDA $INTC $CSCO
AI Artificial Intelligence Education Generative AI Headline News Most Popular Nasdaq Opinion Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Stocks Strategy

Stay Connected