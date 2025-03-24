KXCO.io Update

At KXCO.io, we’re thrilled to announce that our Tokenization Hub, centered on Real-World Assets (RWA) and Tokenized Cash, is in its final stages of construction and is slated to launch within the next 10 days—by April 3, 2025.



While the KXCO platform already supports the creation of virtually any token type, our specialized KXCO Armature will be exclusively dedicated to tokenizations backed by custodians and authorized node operators, ensuring security and trust at every level.



The growing adoption of RWA and tokenization is reshaping finance—bridging traditional assets like real estate, art, and commodities with the efficiency of blockchain. This surge reflects a global shift: tokenized assets are projected to hit a $10 trillion market by 2030, driven by fractional ownership, 24/7 liquidity, and reduced intermediaries. At KXCO, we’re leading this charge, empowering users to digitize and monetize tangible value like never before.

Our Knightsbridge Wallet and VPN are live and thriving on the Google Play Store, delivering secure, seamless access to our ecosystem. We’ve brought on full-time staff to navigate the complexities of the Apple App Store, ensuring iOS users join the fold soon. Both apps are evolving with exclusive Knightsbridge features—think enhanced privacy controls, integrated asset management, and user-driven customization. These updates will set us apart, tailored to our vision of a premium, tech-forward experience.

On the tech front, we’ve hit a major milestone: the framework for our Knightsbridge Browser is now live and operational. We’re ahead of schedule, and the team is hard at work layering in content, search functionality, AI-driven components, and more. This isn’t just a browser—it’s a gateway to a smarter, faster, and more intuitive web experience, built from the ground up with our users in mind.

Our Progressive Web App (PWA) is also taking shape, with multiple versions in development as showcase white-label use cases. These PWAs demonstrate how our tech can be adapted for diverse industries—retail, finance, logistics, you name it—offering a scalable, no-download solution that’s as powerful as it is flexible.

Beyond these, we’re cooking up additional apps, each designed as an entry point to the others. This interconnected approach is forging a massive ecosystem where every tool—wallet, VPN, browser, PWA—amplifies the value of the rest. It’s a win-win: our customers get a unified, frictionless experience, and we solidify a foundation for exponential growth.

Stay tuned—Knightsbridge is just getting started.