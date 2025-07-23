KXCO Announcement: Completing Our Ecosystem and Preparing for Token Listing

By Knightsbridge

Knightsbridge is proud to announce that KXCO is nearing the completion of its comprehensive blockchain ecosystem, positioning us as a leader in decentralized finance and innovation. Our integrated platform, encompassing a wallet, web wallet, decentralized exchange (DEX), blockchain, tokenization hub, and Progressive Web App (PWA), is set to redefine how users, businesses, and institutions engage with digital assets. Aligned with Ethereum’s leadership in blockchain technology, we are excited to share updates on our ecosystem’s progress, the upcoming listing of our KXCO token, and strategic plans for a potential merger or takeover to become a publicly traded entity. This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our journey to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant blockchain solutions.



The embrace of crypto by the USA government has created a global shift in opinion that will see more blockchain use globally, more digitization of assets, exactly what KXCO was built for. We are committed to driving the future of decentralized finance and institutional applications, delivering value to our community and stakeholders.

KXCO Ecosystem Milestones

Our ecosystem is designed to empower users with cutting-edge tools for financial services and beyond. Here’s the current status of our key components:

Wallet: Our fully built and operational wallet is undergoing upgrades to enhance security, user experience, and integration with our Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) environment, ensuring seamless asset management.

Web Wallet: Set for beta release in 30 days, our web wallet will provide browser-based access to KXCO’s ecosystem, prioritizing ease of use and robust security features.

Decentralized Exchange (DEX): In 30 days, our DEX will launch in beta, built for trading real-world assets and traditional markets, with low fees and high liquidity, delivering a groundbreaking exchange experience.

KXCO Chain: Our blockchain is operational and being upgraded to optimize scalability, interoperability, and compliance with global financial regulations, ensuring a future-ready platform.

Tokenization Hub: Complete and in beta testing, our hub enables the tokenization of diverse assets, from securities to intellectual property, supporting innovative financial applications.

Progressive Web App (PWA): Our operational PWA is being expanded for diverse use cases, offering a mobile-friendly interface for DeFi, financial services, and institutional applications.

Ethereum’s Leadership and KXCO’s EVM Integration

Ethereum has solidified its position as the leading blockchain for financial services and institutional applications, powering decentralized finance (DeFi) with over $100 billion in total value locked and supporting stablecoins like USDC and USDT. Our EVM environment is fully interactive with Ethereum, enabling seamless smart contract execution and compatibility with Layer-2 solutions. Continued developments at Ethereum will influence our EVM development, potentially introducing enhancements to scalability, wallet functionality, and data availability. Following the Pectra upgrade in May 2025, which improved staking and user experience, the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, slated for late 2025, will further optimize Layer-2 efficiency with PeerDAS, fueling our ecosystem’s growth.

KXCO Token Listing and KDA Transition

We are thrilled to announce that on August 1, 2025, we will reveal the official listing date for the KXCO token, a critical step in expanding our ecosystem’s reach. The KXCO token will replace the KDA token, currently trading on XT.com, which will undergo a rebranding and name change to align with our new vision. Our listing strategy includes:

Initial DEX Listings: KXCO will first list on decentralized exchanges legal in the USA, such as Uniswap and PancakeSwap, ensuring compliance and accessibility for global investors.

Subsequent CEX Listings: Following DEX listings, KXCO will expand to centralized exchanges, including USA-based platforms and international exchanges, maximizing liquidity and global reach.

Regulatory Compliance: All listings will adhere to U.S. securities laws and global regulations, leveraging our expertise in compliant financial services.

KXCO Strategic Merger and Public Listing Plans

KXCO is actively engaging with listed companies to explore a potential merger or takeover, aiming to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value. Our goal is to become a publicly traded entity in the near future, positioning KXCO alongside industry leaders in the $456 billion Ethereum market and the $3.9 trillion global crypto market. This strategic move will amplify our ability to deliver innovative blockchain solutions to a global audience.

Why This Matters

The completion of our ecosystem and the KXCO token listing mark a defining moment for Knightsbridge. By integrating with Ethereum’s EVM and leveraging ongoing developments, we are building a platform that empowers users with secure, scalable, and compliant solutions. Our DEX, designed for real-world assets and traditional markets, sets a new standard for DeFi innovation. The listing strategy ensures global accessibility, while our merger and public listing plans position us for exponential growth. We are committed to driving the future of decentralized finance and institutional applications, delivering value to our community and stakeholders.

Next Steps

Join us on August 1, 2025, for our announcement detailing the KXCO token listing timeline. We invite our community to participate in beta testing our web wallet, DEX, and tokenization hub, shaping the future of decentralized finance. For updates, visit our website or follow us on social media. At Knightsbridge, we’re not just building a blockchain—we’re redefining the future of finance.