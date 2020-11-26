Kunwu Jiuding Investment (600053:SS) Worth a Look

$600053 #Kunwu #Jiuding #Investmentt #China #HEFFX #FXAffiliate

Kunwu Jiuding Investment

Ticker: 600053:SS

Price: CNY23.24

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings CO., Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the private equity investment management business and real estate development and operation.

The Company’s private equity investment management business raises funds from fund investors through private placement, invests those funds in corporate equities, and ultimately produces income through capital appreciation.

The real estate development and operation business is mainly engaged in the development and sales of residential properties and the leasing of commercial properties, which including the Zijin City project located in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province.

The Company operates its businesses primarily within the domestic market.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 24.50.

The projected lower bound is: 21.92.

The projected closing price is: 23.21.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 18 white candles and 31 black candles for a net of 13 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 19.0311. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 41.22. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 48 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -84. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 14 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

JIUDING INVEST closed down -0.060 at 23.240. Volume was 65% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 79% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 23.440 23.480 23.120 23.240 999,971

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 23.43 24.27 26.60 Volatility: 18 33 62 Volume: 1,507,245 1,805,858 5,195,210

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

JIUDING INVEST is currently 12.6% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600053.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 600053.SS and have had this outlook for the last 20 periods.