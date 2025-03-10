Knightsbridge KXCO Update – March 10, 2025

Knightsbridge presents the latest on our growing KXCO portfolio of initiatives as of today. Here’s the rundown:

Android Superapp Wallet: We crafted this in-house, all our own code.

Apple Superapp Wallet: Built from the ground up with our own work.

Cloud-Based PWA: Developed by our team, pure in-house code.

KXCO Blockchain: Constructed in-house, tailored for major financial players.

Browser: Still in the works, pushing forward.

OS: Early stages, but we’re steadily building.

Android VPN App: Tough-built with our own code.

Apple VPN App: Another solid in-house creation.

Web VPN: Under development, making progress.

Systems to Build on Bitcoin and Lightning Chain: Locked in with our unique know-how.

Systems to Build on EVM Environments: Shaped by our own expertise.

Trading Indicators: Assembled by us, packed with our tricks and code.

New Type of DEX: Still brewing, on the way.

Pricing Feeds and Settlement: Our own system, driven by our insight.

AI: We built this powerhouse, loaded with our smarts and code.

livetradingnews: Our owned platform, delivering financial insights.

coinzap cryptoindicator: An in-house tool, rich with our know-how and code.

This reflects our relentless drive for innovation and growth. Our software rollout targets government, corporate, and institutional sectors, steering clear of public markets. Demand for onchain tokenized services is rising, especially in the Bitcoin and EVM space, with governments and institutions increasingly adopting blockchain.



The US is eyeing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and has greenlit crypto ETFs, the EU’s EBSI links 32 countries for digital solutions, and Asia pushes forward with projects like China’s DCEP. This global trend aligns with our focus on these key players, and Bitcoin reserves are gaining traction, with expected adoption by nations and states looking to hedge against inflation—think the US pushing for a million BTC reserve, with others like Texas and Europe likely to follow.

Knightsbridge offers a cost-effective approach for government institutions and corporates to integrate blockchain, connecting financial markets and transactions worldwide.



We operate 100% non-custodial, holding no assets, and work exclusively with licensed custodians only. Growing AI use by every layer of society—from banks crunching forecasts to small businesses automating tasks—is reshaping industries, and evidence like over 130 countries exploring CBDCs and AI optimizing 70% of financial predictions backs the idea that blockchain and AI are set to transform the future.