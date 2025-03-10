AI

Knightsbridge KXCO Update – March 10, 2025

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
3 Min Read

Knightsbridge presents the latest on our growing KXCO portfolio of initiatives as of today. Here’s the rundown:

  • Android Superapp Wallet: We crafted this in-house, all our own code.
  • Apple Superapp Wallet: Built from the ground up with our own work.
  • Cloud-Based PWA: Developed by our team, pure in-house code.
  • KXCO Blockchain: Constructed in-house, tailored for major financial players.
  • Browser: Still in the works, pushing forward.
  • OS: Early stages, but we’re steadily building.
  • Android VPN App: Tough-built with our own code.
  • Apple VPN App: Another solid in-house creation.
  • Web VPN: Under development, making progress.
  • Systems to Build on Bitcoin and Lightning Chain: Locked in with our unique know-how.
  • Systems to Build on EVM Environments: Shaped by our own expertise.
  • Trading Indicators: Assembled by us, packed with our tricks and code.
  • New Type of DEX: Still brewing, on the way.
  • Pricing Feeds and Settlement: Our own system, driven by our insight.
  • AI: We built this powerhouse, loaded with our smarts and code.
  • livetradingnews: Our owned platform, delivering financial insights.
  • coinzap cryptoindicator: An in-house tool, rich with our know-how and code.

This reflects our relentless drive for innovation and growth. Our software rollout targets government, corporate, and institutional sectors, steering clear of public markets. Demand for onchain tokenized services is rising, especially in the Bitcoin and EVM space, with governments and institutions increasingly adopting blockchain.

The US is eyeing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and has greenlit crypto ETFs, the EU’s EBSI links 32 countries for digital solutions, and Asia pushes forward with projects like China’s DCEP. This global trend aligns with our focus on these key players, and Bitcoin reserves are gaining traction, with expected adoption by nations and states looking to hedge against inflation—think the US pushing for a million BTC reserve, with others like Texas and Europe likely to follow.

Knightsbridge offers a cost-effective approach for government institutions and corporates to integrate blockchain, connecting financial markets and transactions worldwide.

We operate 100% non-custodial, holding no assets, and work exclusively with licensed custodians only. Growing AI use by every layer of society—from banks crunching forecasts to small businesses automating tasks—is reshaping industries, and evidence like over 130 countries exploring CBDCs and AI optimizing 70% of financial predictions backs the idea that blockchain and AI are set to transform the future.

You Might Also Like

What Lent and Easter Mean to Catholics

Quantum Chips Are About to Change the World $GOOGL $IBM $INTC $QUBIT $HON

The Trump Trade: A Long-Term Play—Buy the Dips in Bitcoin, Gold, TSLA, BIDU, BABA, and NVIDIA, While Tuning Out Oval Office Noise

USAID: The Deep State’s Bank—Unveiling Its Operational Arms and Their Ties

Only Bitcoin Worthy of Strategic Reserve Status

Share This Article
By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Follow:
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Previous Article What Lent and Easter Mean to Catholics


Latest News

The U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Five-Year Price Outlook
Bitcoin Gold Headline News Knightsbridge Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments USD
The Low-Altitude Economy
AI Artificial Intelligence Economy Headline News Opinion Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Stocks
Why Thailand’s Digital Boom Validates Our Strategic Base
Blockchain for Government Crypto Digital Assets Featured Headline News Thailand
The Case for Gold in 2025
Featured Forex Gold Headline News Lifestyles of the RIch and Famous Living Luxury Metals Most Popular Opinion Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Top Stories

Stay Connected