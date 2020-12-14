Knightsbridge Archregency, Sea the Coral, Cluster

An exciting day yesterday with Cluster landing a double in Canberra, Rocket Tiger and Galactic Warrior, take a look at the explosive finish as Galactic Warrior storms home on debut https://punters.com.au/

There are plenty of opportunities to be involved in a Cluster, if you are interested contact Knightsbridge http://knightsbridgebloodstock.com/contact

Sea the Coral

This will be the 1st horse offered for syndication in Ireland, this Sea the Moon filly has a strong pedigree (attached) we are looking to race her in Ireland and if she is good enough bring her to Australia.

Archregency http://knightsbridgebloodstock.com/horse/archregency

She is out of an ARENA mare named Lady Titus who is the three-quarter sister-in-blood to Gold Arena and the half-sister to EASY LANDING and MISTY DAWN.This filly is the half-sister to stakes winning mare in LADY SNIPER. LADY SNIPER is a winner of 4 races between 1100 and 1200m including the Listed Gosford Guineas.

Archregency Acceptance

Race 4 at Bairnsdale

Date: Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Cranes Asphalting&Bitumen Mdn, 1200mMaiden, Apprentices Can Claim, 3yo+, Set Weight, $23,000.00

http://knightsbridgebloodstock.com/…/name/Archregency

