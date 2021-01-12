Keys to Boosting Your Immune System Naturally

#laughter #sunshine #sleep #realfood #immunesystem

Laugh: when people say, “laughter is the best medicine” they are not kidding because laughing does not just heal a broken heart, it also helps to boost your immune system. While there really is no way to force yourself to laugh, just have fun with friends and do things that make you happy.

It has been said over and over again, stress is bad for you and me. However, laughter can be a powerful antidote to the effects of stress. Studies have shown that laughter and humor significantly increases concentrations of certain antibodies in the body that protect against infections.

Laughter has also been reported to increase the presence of cells that attack cancer cells and other virally infected cells, thus increasing the effectiveness of the immune system

Sunshine: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B6 are all important, but so is Vitamin D. During the Winter it may be hard to open the door and force yourself out into the snow, wind and ice, but it is necessary for a healthy immune system.

Just 15 to 20 mins of Sunlight everyday will give you the dose you need.

Lower levels of Vitamin D have been associated with a higher risk of respiratory infection. There are some foods we can get Vitamin D from such as cod liver oil and egg yolks, but the Sun is by far the best, cheapest and most accessible source.

Sleep: Good rest is probably 1 of the most important and underrated ways to stay healthy. Studies have shown that getting 7 to 8 hrs of sleep a night can promote your body’s ability to heal itself.

Sleep deprivation can cause higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which will not only weaken our immune systems but can also lead to increased inflammation.

Beyond that, researchers are not completely sure how sleep strengthens the immune system. But, the results are clear: 7 to 8 hrs of sleep is necessary for a good immune system.

And of course eat Real food!

He healthy, Be healthy, Live lively