Keto Vs Western Diet

#Keto #Western #diet #Obesity #Diabetes

Journalist Gary Taubes estimates that 98% of conventional nutrition and obesity research community still approach obesity as an energy balance disorder, that is not so.

On a global scale, the obesity epidemic can be linked to a Western diet rich in refined sugars and grains. Whenever sugar and white flour are added to a population’s diet, regardless of what their baseline disease rate is, you eventually end up with an epidemic of obesity and diabetes

The hormones that link our diets to obesity is insulin and glucagon, so when we talk about the influence of diet on obesity, the glycemic index of carbohydrates play a Key role

In Y 2018, the American Diabetes Association Nutrition Committee published a consensus report saying there was more consistent evidence for a low-carb or very low-carb diet being beneficial for Type 2 diabetes than any other diet tested, including the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet

While processed sugars and grains are certainly a significant contributor to obesity and ill health, the types of fats you eat play an very crucial role. Many are eating far too much omega-6 linoleic acid (LA), which appears to be even worse than excess sugar

Excessive LA in the diet can produce a negative feedback loop that causes your fat cells to become insulin sensitive, which then causes the body cells to become insulin resistant. So, insulin resistance is not restricted to excessive carb intake.

The take-home message is that a proper ketogenic diet must be based on healthy saturated fats, not destructive vegetable seed oils or other common foods that are loaded with LA.

Eating a high-fat diet, when the fats are primarily LA, is far worse than eating a chronic high-carb diet. The type of fat is of Key importance, as it impacts your mitochondrial, cellular and metabolic functioning.

For more information read journalist Gary Taubes books on diet, including “Good Calories, Bad Calories,” “The Diet Delusion,” “Why We Get Fat: And What to Do About It,” and most recently, “The Case for Keto: Rethinking Weight Control and the Science and Practice of Low-Carb/High-Fat Eating,”

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively