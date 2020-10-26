Joe ‘Big Guy’ Biden, “I am very proud of my [crime] family”

#JoeBiden #BigGuy #Crime #HunterBiden #Family #Law

“The Biden Crime Family is a huge, global criminal enterprise, they must be denied the power of the White House”— Paul Ebeling

Joe Biden is firing back at The Trump Campaign attacks on Hunter Biden and his family as a corruption “crime family,” saying he is “very proud of his family.”

“I just think it’s crass,” Mr. Biden said Saturday, crass means insensitive.

The reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop, including photos of underage girls should have been off limits he said.

The Biden campaign also rejected the whistleblower claims last wk of former Navy Lt. Tony Bobulinski as “a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family.”

The Biden’s have a long history of run ins with the Law. Stay tuned.

Here is a review of The Biden Crime Family’s activities throughout the yrs that we researched, fact checked and published last wk, none can be brushed off as crass, plus there are allegations of many more illegal doings, you be the judge, as follows:

The Biden Crime Family is Officially Under Investigation by the US Department of Justice

Exclusive: Op-Ed by Bruce WD Barren

Here are just some of the business deals and the alarming ethical concerns that have arisen from the recovered laptop files of Biden’s son Hunter and the Biden Family by the Media.

It is unfortunate that last night’s debate did not go further into such Biden Family’s questionable illegal activities.

Perhaps, the American voter will realize that whatever you can dream up to accuse The Trump Family of it is nothing compared to what you are about to learn about The Biden Family.

If you or I ever did what was found out and outlined below, the question of jail would be a certainty to any of us.

They would darken our cell lights and throw the key away!

Yet many Americans want to perceive Joe Biden as the sanctimonious, religious, the “fake” self-proclaimed Roman Catholic, honest Joe whose roots is the blue collared, coal town of Scranton Pennsylvania which he left at age 10.

How can one be a Roman Catholic and yet support abortions without restriction and wants to force taxpayers to pay for them, or am I missing something?

So, let’s look at the facts as reported recently in the media and taken directly from Hunter’s Biden’s computer and how, not one, five members of Joe Biden’s family got rich through Joe’s connections, including Hunter’s involvement with Burnham Financial Group, which became the vehicle for a number of murky deals abroad involving connected oligarchs in Kazakhstan and state-owned businesses in China, but also became the center of a federal investigation involving a $60-M fraud scheme against one of the poorest Indian tribes in America, the Oglala Sioux.

In addition to the known facts of the above, Hunter Biden – here you can take from previous articles that have been written about Joe’s infamous, drug and sex driven profound son. However, now add a DNA test that confirmed “with scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden, the son of religious fake former Vice President Joe Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby. The child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, cited the DNA test in a motion filed with the Court. It is very understandable that Roberts demanded child support from Hunter Biden. Is this the image that we want of a President of the United States and his family?

Brother James Biden, and Americore and Americore founder Grant White. Also, his involvement with Hillstone.James Biden was joining HillStone just as the firm was starting negotiations to win a massive contract in war-torn Iraq. Six months later, the firm announced a contract to build 100,000 homes. It was part of a $35 billion, 500,000-unit project deal won by TRAC Development, a South Korean company. HillStone also received a $22 million US federal government contract to manage a construction project for the State Department. David Richter, son of the parent company’s founder, was not shy in explaining HillStone’s success in securing government contracts. It really helps, he told investors at a private meeting, to have “the brother of the vice president as a partner,” according to my source, someone who was there.

The Iraq project was massive, perhaps the single most lucrative project for the firm ever. In 2012, Charlie Gasparino of Fox Business reported that HillStone officials expected the project to “generate $1.5 billion in revenues over the next three years.” That amounted to more than three times the revenue the company produced in 2011.

A group of minority partners, including James Biden, stood to split about $735 million. “There’s plenty of money for everyone if this project goes through,” said one company official.

The deal was set, but HillStone made a crucial error. In 2013, the firm was forced to back out of the contract because of a series of problems, including a lack of experience by HillStone and TRAC Development, its South Korean associate firm. But HillStone continued doing significant contract work in the embattled country, including a six-year contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers. James Biden remained with Hill International, which accumulated contracts from the federal government for dozens of projects, including projects in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mozambique and elsewhere.

Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Dr. Howard Krein involvement with StartUp Healthwhere Dr. Howard Krein served as chief medical officer, and was featured at a large healthcare tech conference being run by the US Department of Health and Human Services, and StartUp Health executives became regular visitors to the White House, including a meeting with Obama, attending events in 2011, 2014 and 2015 and provided new companies technical and relationship advice in exchange for a stake in the business. Demonstrating and highlighting the fact that you can score a meeting with the President of the United States certainly helps prove a strategic company asset: high-level contacts. Vice President Joe Biden continued to help Krein promote his company at several appearances through his last months in the White House, including one in January 2017, where he made a surprise showing at the StartUp Health Festival in San Francisco. The corporate event, open only to StartUp Health members, enabled the 250 people in attendance to chat in a closed session with the vice president.

Joe’s brother Frank Biden:On Oct. 4, 2016, the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Education signed a letter of intent with Frank’s company, Sun Fund Americas. The project involved allowing a company called GoSolar to operate solar power facilities in Costa Rica. The previous year, the Obama-Biden administration’s OPIC had authorized a $6.5 million taxpayer-backed loan for the project. In June 2014, Vice President Biden announced the launch of the Caribbean Energy Security Initiative (CESI). The program called for increasing access to financing for Caribbean energy projects that he strongly supported. American taxpayer dollars were dedicated to facilitating deals that matched US government financing with local energy projects in Caribbean countries, including Jamaica. In January 2015, USAID announced that it would be spending $10 million to boost renewable energy projects in Jamaica over the next five years. After Joe Biden brought together leaders for CESI, brother Frank’s firm Sun Fund Americas announced that it was “engaged in projects and is in negotiations with governments of other countries in the [Caribbean] region for both its Solar and Waste to Energy development services.” As if to push the idea along, the Obama administration’s OPIC provided a $47.5 million loan to support the construction of a 20-megawatt solar facility in Clarendon, Jamaica. Frank Biden’s Sun Fund Americas later announced that it had signed a power purchase agreement to build a 20-megawatt solar facility in Jamaica.

Joe’s sister Valerie Biden Owens: During his years in the Senate, Biden’s family benefited financially in other ways as he leveraged political power. Joe’s sister Valerie ran all of his Senate campaigns, as well as his presidential runs in 1988 and 2008. But she was also a senior partner in a political messaging firm named Joe Slade White & Company; the only two executives listed at the firm were Joe Slade White and Valerie. The firm received large fees from the Biden campaigns that Valerie was running. Two and a half million dollars in consulting fees flowed to her firm from Citizens for Biden and Biden For President Inc. during the 2008 presidential bid alone. Joe Slade White & Company worked for Biden campaigns over 18 years.

So, now be the judge for yourself which Family is more corrupt, Biden and Trump?

Given the above, I believe your answer is easy to discern”

Respectfully, Bruce WD Barren

Paul Ebeling, Editor

Editor’s Note: Bruce W.D. Barren is Group Chairman of The EMCO/Hanover Group, which, since its inception in 1971, has concluded more than $5+ billion in financial transactions worldwide as international merchant bankers, representing more than 1,000 separate corporate transactions. Mr. Barren specializes in matters attendant to the senior management decision process, including those relating to executive and employee compensation, wrongful terminations, board representation, operating management, planning, financial administration, short and long-term debt and capital involvement, including capital sourcing. The latter has encompassed all types of investment requirements – business turnarounds, capital restructuring and merger/acquisition, plus foreign licensing along with corporate valuations for cash/ collateral purposes under the US Bankruptcy Act and separately, for estate planning – including tangible and intangible assets. Mr. Barren has personally been involved in more than 200 business turnarounds and emerging businesses, representing a diversity of industries worldwide representing more than $1.5 billion in annualized payroll, as reported in the 101th edition in the Congressional Record.

