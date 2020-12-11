Joe Biden’s Plan for Illegal Aliens Puts Americans Last!

#IllegalAliens #AmericansLast #worker #PresidentTrump #AmericaFirst #JoeBiden #AmericaLast

“Joe Biden’s plan for immigration reform in the US will reverse President Trump’s policies and undermine the American workforce“– Paul Ebeling

Former US VP Biden’s under Mr. Hussein Obama immigration agenda is good for cheap labor-addicted employers, and Silicon Valley billionaires

Joe Biden’s makebelieve administration has unveiled wild and ambitious plans to improve the US immigration system.

The presidential candidate says that he intends to create a productive immigration system that will keep families together, strengthen the economy, and attract Top foreign talent.

Mr. Biden has outlined plans to usher in the following:

Modernize the American immigration system

Mitigate irregular immigration

Reaffirm the nation’s commitment to refugees and asylum-seekers

Establish effective border screening procedures, and

Welcome foreign nationals into US communities

A Biden administration will use executive orders to reverse many of The Trump Administration’s actions and will revisit several critical immigration programs from the Hussein Obama administration, including:

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA)

Mezo American Minors

Candidate Biden will also seek to end the Public Charge Rule that took effect on 24 February 2020.

The rule denies green cards and visas to applicants based on their likelihood of receiving government benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, and housing assistance.

Along with the changes above, candidate Biden plans to reverse many immigration policies implemented under The Trump Administration including ending “Muslim Travel Bans,” which impose immigration restrictions on 13 Muslim majority countries.

All the 70-M disappointed America First’rs see dark clouds forming over Capitol Hill.

The Big Q: Why?

The Big A: Candidate Biden’s Attorney General and Department of Homeland Security Secretary candidates, rumored to be on his short list for those critically important posts, have political philosophies far from the mainstream.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for example before replacing AG Kamala Harris in Sacramento, Becerra was a 17-term US Representative who represented Los Angeles, and at one time chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. During his tenure as California’s AG Becerra sued The Trump Administration over 100Xs.

His Key anti-President Trump litigation targets have been immigration related, and are issues that are well within the administration’s legal authority, primarily federal law enforcement, sanctuary cities, amnesty, refugee resettlement, the southwest border wall and deferred action for childhood arrivals.

This renegade Hispanic advocates for decriminalizing illegal immigration, and once said that unlawfully present foreign nationals do not act “violently or in a way that’s harmful to people. And I would argue they are not harming people indirectly either.”

Such a statement is a very flawed defense of illegal immigration and ignores the well-documented crimes, many of them violent, that aliens have committed in California, and the US worker job displacement that their presence represents.

Illegal immigrant workers are covered at taxpayer expense by all the protections state and federal law provide statewide for all employees and the cost is huge.

California employers have hired an estimated 1.6-M illegal aliens, the majority of which work in nonagricultural industries.

In addition to his previous 100+ lawsuits against The Trump Administration, Mr. Becerra has promised to sue over any lame duck executive orders the White House may issue.

And get this, Mr. Becerra and California Governor Gavin Newsom have repeatedly violated 8 U. S. C. §1324, a felony to “encourage or induce an alien to come to, enter, or reside” unlawfully in the US. They are both criminals.

For many, many yrs, the federal government has looked the other way and allowed California and its local authorities to violate immigration law, and go unpunished.

Joe Biden’s immigration agenda is good for cheap labor-addicted employers, and Silicon Valley billionaires who want no cap on H-1Bs, as well as other employment-based visas.

The population increases that open borders create more job competition, more school overcrowding, more urban sprawl and, for all but the 1% elite, a diminished quality of life.

“Unemployment only leads to a mind’s idleness and depression, both unhealthy to one’s body and social economic structure. If one were to ask the average family earner what they fear most, it would be the insecurity of the family, particularly as the family provider for shelter and food. Such continues to fuel what is quickly becoming one of our major problem of homeliness and the use of opioids, already a very concerning and out of control problem in our country and growing in most cities to an uncontrollable level.



“What is concerning is that most cities have failed to provide a constructive solution to the underlying psychological and harmful effects. Disturbing and adding fuel to the fire is that most mayors of our major cities have been affected. Worst than that is that they want to swept aside the problem and hoping it will solve itself. Unfortunately, it is fast becoming a poisonous seed to one’s mind.

“Yes, that is the reality of what’s happening and it is getting worst ! It is overburdening our social welfare system and further encouraging unemployment plus social unrest. Such only causes more negative effects on one’s health and wellness, both costly in terms of dollars to the taxpayer,” says economist Bruce WD Barren.

In a Biden White House, corporate money will come 1st, Americans will finish last.

The American worker is 1st and should not tolerate illegal immigration.

Making and Keeping America Great!