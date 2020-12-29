Joe Biden and His Crime Family is a Deep Stain on American Politics

#Biden #Crime #Family

“I have no response,” the Big Guy said. “It is another smear campaign.” That was Joe Biden’s response when a reporter asked him recently about his crack-addicted son Hunter whining to 1 of his daughters that he has to pay 50% of all the cash he collects to “Pop,” and that as part of a shady Chinese deal, the so-called “remuneration package” would include “10 held by H for the Big Guy.”

American’s do not want the Don of the American-Irish mafia running their country made clear in the 3 November that, despite Mr. Biden’s Boss Tweed Tammany Hall maneuver to stuff the ballot boxes in the 7 battleground states after hrs.

Joe Biden and/or his handlers have never disputed the fact that Joe Biden heads a crime family or the veracity of the Biden Crime Family documents, or that they came from Hunter’s laptop and obtained legally, after Hunter abandoned the computer at a repair shop.

The usual suspects: AP, NBC news, and Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) tried to blame it all on ‘the Russians‘.

All of that effort eve though Joe Biden has not denied anything. And now we know it is not only his son’s interests the Big Buy is protecting it is his own, and his close Family members.

In mob parlance, Hunter’s an “earner” and he, son or not, is expendable.

Now that the MSM has become Hunter Biden agonistics is amusing. The earner shares his 1st name Hunter S. Thompson, the gonzo journalist who was, like Hunter Biden, an alcoholic and a drug addict.

In one of his more famous books, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1971), Thompson recounts driving a rented car through the Nevada desert while stoned.

“And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooning and screeching and diving around the car,” he wrote. Remember, Johnny Depp played Hunter in the 1998 film

40 yrs later, Hunter Biden was in a rented car in which he would later leave a crack pipe out on the same desert at night, stoned out of his own mind.

The Big Q: How could Hunter get himself, his father and immediate relatives into such a situation, with his Joe’s political opponents in possession of damning evidence of corruption, not to mention child pornography?

The BigQ2: Why did all of the foreign oligarchs rush to offer such a person such outlandish money: $1-M a yr from Burisma, $10-M a year from a Chinese company for introductions and more to be cut up with the Big Guy.

There so much more and when President Trump claims his election landslide I expect that the MSM will be forced to turn the spot lights on the Biden’s as we know that a DOJ investigation into Hunter et al has been ongoing for at least 2 yrs. I do not believe that Joe Biden has an immunity agreement, so the Big Q3 is which Biden rolls over 1st?

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!