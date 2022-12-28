Jay B Launches Bee Jewelry in Bangkok

Jay B the K-Pop sensation was in Bangkok last night to launch an incredible collection of Jewelry for Beauty Gems.

The Beauty Gems collection of Bees is creation of Thailand’s leading luxury house Beauty Gems and Beauty Gems managing director Suriyon Sriorathaikul the Diamond Bees are already in such demand there is a growing wait list and after the Jay B launch they are going to be in demand all over the world.

Jay B performed several songs at the very up-close and personal launch event, he was captured interacting with the youngest Bee Gang member, local 4yo socialite Emily Heffernan.

7 Facts About Jay B

1. Jay B. Got7 is a South Korean singer, songwriter and rapper who debuted n 2011, Lim was cast in the role of Jang Woo-jae in the television drama Dream High 2.

2. He was born on January 6, 1994 in Busan, South Korea.

3. His stage name is derived from the combination of his real name, Jaebum, and the group name, Got7.

4. He is the leader of the group and also the main rapper.

5. He is known for his powerful and charismatic rap style.

6. He has released several solo songs including “Take My Hand” and “Fade Away”.

7. He has also appeared in several variety shows such as “Law of the Jungle” and “Real Man”.

During the performance Jay B was gifted a Bee by local celebrity Adisai Kunjara Na Ayudhya

Worn as earrings, necklaces or rings, the Beauty Gems Bees are the perfect combination of sentiments to wear and give. The bee is often thought to symbolize community, friendship and selflessness, as well as brightness, joy, beauty and celebration, but delve a little deeper there is so much more to the humble bee.

Bees are also considered to be symbols of resilience, as they must work hard and often face difficult conditions and challenges in order to survive. Finally, bees are also seen as symbols of hope, as they can provide a reminder that even in the darkest times, beauty and life can find a way to survive and thrive.