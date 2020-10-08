It is Time the US Fully Opens Up, the Country is Not Trapped in Virus Chaos

#US #OpenUp #PresidentTrump

“President Trump’s policies are set up to fully open up America, support him on 3 November.“– Paul Ebeling

It is time to fully reopen the US economy, and that requires more than the Fed printing money to finance business debt and government deficits.

Congress, Mayors Governors and business leaders must act boldly to get things going.

If not hard times will fall on many people, especially young people, and many marriages and babies will be postponed or never occur.

Another aid/relief/stimulus package is needed that extends state unemployment benefits to 99 wks, as it was during the Great Recession.

The plan proposed by House moderates would resurrect federal supplemental unemployment benefits at $450 a wk and send $500-B to the states to replace lost tax revenue.

Most Americans cannot work on laptops from home offices kitchen tables, as only about 37% of jobs can be effectively performed remotely.

For many others, folks are working longer hours to compensate or have been furloughed, productivity is lower and corporate cultures, and close connections among employee teams are eroding.

As offices and retail establishments continue to operate at 50% and 75% capacity, more and more restaurants and other small businesses fail and more jobs are permanently lost among lower income workers that come face to face with the public..

Public safety and the security of private property must be restored so that businesses can reopen in cities like NY, Chicago, LA, Seattle and Portland. That will require Mayors and Governors to abandon nutter notions that police, not criminals, are the primary source of violent crime in minority communities.

Curtailing law enforcement, enabling Black Lives Matter (Burn Loot Murder) to shut down public streets and highways from commerce by day and hoodlums from the extreme left and right to loot, burn, murder and terrorize good, law abiding citizens by night is not solid public policy.

Business leaders, including executives from Citigroup (NYSE:C), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and NAS Comp (NYSEArca:QQQ), wrote NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio that “People will be slow to return unless their concerns about security and the livability of our communities are addressed quickly,” but he shunned them deflected their pleas.

If Mayors will not empower and adequately fund police and confine demonstrations to public spaces that do not hamper private commerce, then Governors should override them and appoint city administrators to exercise their authority. If Governors will not do it, the President should declare a national emergency to put down all of the insurrections.

Herd immunity from C-19 will be required to permit most workers to ride mass transit and return to offices without spacesuits and draconian measures like apps on cell phones that track their every movement, interaction and trip to the restroom.

Water cooler conversations that boost innovation will not happen if workers are monitored like inmates in a federal penitentiary and fearful that an unauthorized visit to the desk of a friend may trip their interaction limit and send them home.

We should have at least 1 vaccine for FDA approval in the closing months of this yr and available for wide distribution early next yr, but we will need to accomplish 60% to 70% immunity to curb the spread of C-19.

Requiring vaccinations and proof of immunity to return to work and access public transportation are the best way to maximize the number of Americans who may return to work.



Again, President Trump’s policies are setting up to fully open up America, support him.

