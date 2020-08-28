It is Safe to Exercise Outdoors During Coronavirus Chaos

#exercise #safe #coronavirus #chaos

While fitness centers and gyms remain closed during the virus chaos, it is good to know that you can still exercise, and it does not have to be inside your own house.

Outdoor exercise is not only possible, but can be safe if you take certain precautions.

If you are in your neighborhood park, maintain the 6-ft social distancing rule and wear a mask if you are around anyone else. And, do not forget the basics.

Keep your hands away from your face and mouth. You can take your own mat if you want to perform exercises that call for one, but do not share it with others, and do keep some wipes available to wipe it down with.

If you are going to be doing exercises that call for sprinting in place, double your social distancing to 12 ft.

If you’re walking, running or doing any other sort of activity all alone, it is OK, make sure to be prepared to properly social distance if you encounter someone.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!