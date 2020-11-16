Isuzu Motors (7202:T) Expected To Grow By 2026

$7202 #IsuzuMotors #Japan #Tokyo #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Isuzu Motors

Ticker: 7202:T

Price: JPY985.00

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED is a Japan-based automobile manufacturer. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of automobiles, components and industrial engines, as well as the provision of logistics related services.

The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), such as large-sized trucks, buses, small-sized trucks and pick-up trucks, as well as automobile components and industrial engines.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1,053.95.

The projected lower bound is: 914.29.

The projected closing price is: 984.12.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 3 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 70.8772. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 59.63. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 107 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 105.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

ISUZU MOTORS closed up 30.000 at 985.000. Volume was 12% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 23% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 970.000 992.000 969.000 985.000 2,525,500

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 928.60 951.32 938.76 Volatility: 46 47 61 Volume: 2,929,710 2,756,110 3,180,190

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS is currently 4.9% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 7202.T at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 7202.T and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.