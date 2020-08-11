Is Now The Time To Buy Kowloon Development Company (0034.HK)

$0034.HK #KowloonDevelopment #HongKong #Stocks #Market #Trading

Kowloon Development

Ticker: 0034.HK

Price: HKD8.27

Business Summary

Kowloon Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses.

The Company operates through four segments.

The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and the sales of properties and interests in properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau.

The Property Investment segment is engaged in the leasing of properties. The Oil segment is engaged in the exploitation and production of oil.

The Other Businesses segment is engaged in financial investment, the provision of finance services, the sales of ice, the provision of cold storage services, as well as treasury operation.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 8.57.

The projected lower bound is: 7.95.

The projected closing price is: 8.26.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 24 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 22.2224. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 41.69. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -96. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

KOWLOON DEV closed up 0.030 at 8.270. Volume was 74% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 73% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 8.230 8.270 8.150 8.270 495,100

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 8.27 8.54 9.10 Volatility: 10 23 24 Volume: 584,838 354,713 223,064

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

KOWLOON DEV is currently 9.1% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 0034.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 0034.HK and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.