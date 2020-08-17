Is J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) A Buy?

$SBRY.L #Sainsbury #London #Stocks #Trading #Markets

J Sainsbury

Ticker: SBRY.L

Price: GBP189.85

Business Summary

J Sainsbury plc is a general merchandise retailer in the United Kingdom.

The Company operates through its segments: Retail, Financial Services and Property Investment.

The Retail segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience.

The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

The Property investments segment includes the Company’s joint ventures with the British Land Company PLC and Land Securities Group PLC. Sainsbury’s Bank provides a range of products, including insurances, credit cards, savings and loans.

Sainsbury’s Bank offers car, home, pet and life insurance, and travel insurance.

Sainsbury’s Energy offers gas and electricity, and a range of boilers.

Sainsbury’s Entertainment offers movies, music, books, games and other entertainment products.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 197.83.

The projected lower bound is: 181.56.

The projected closing price is: 189.70.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 3 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 64.2857. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 15 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 46.33. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 106 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -8. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SAINSBURY(J) closed down -1.500 at 189.850. Volume was 43% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 68% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 191.700 192.550 186.300 189.850 5,824,160

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 190.37 195.25 203.81 Volatility: 22 26 38 Volume: 5,777,638 9,154,962 9,735,391

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SAINSBURY(J) is currently 6.9% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of SBRY.L at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on SBRY.L and have had this outlook for the last 26 periods.