Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Qatar and Iraq: Economic Ripples from Operation ‘Herald of Victory’

By Shayne Heffernan, PhD

Knightsbridge Insights

June 23, 2025, 06:19 PM BST

Iran has escalated tensions in the Middle East with retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. military installations, marking a significant turn in the ongoing conflict. As a PhD economist and founder of Knightsbridge and KXCO, I’ve analyzed how geopolitical shifts impact global markets, and this development—dubbed Operation ‘Herald of Victory’ by Iranian state media—demands close attention. Reported on Monday, June 23, the strikes targeted facilities in Qatar and Iraq, with unverified footage showing projectiles over Qatar and anti-aircraft defenses in action. This move follows recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, and its economic fallout is already unfolding.

The Strikes: Operation ‘Herald of Victory’ Unfolds

Iranian state-run media announced that Tehran launched a barrage of at least ten ballistic missiles, hitting U.S. bases as part of Operation ‘Herald of Victory.’ The Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major hub for U.S., Qatari, and UK forces, was a primary target, with online footage capturing multiple projectiles and interceptor missiles responding. In Iraq, additional strikes were reported, though specifics remain unclear. The effectiveness of these attacks—whether projectiles penetrated defenses—is not yet confirmed, but the action signals Iran’s intent to retaliate against U.S. military involvement.

This escalation follows U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, prompting Iran to activate its missile capabilities. The timing, amid heightened regional tensions, underscores a volatile new phase in Middle East dynamics.

Economic and Market Impacts

The immediate economic impact centers on energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20% of global oil flow, faces heightened risk if Iran escalates further, with oil prices already up due to recent tensions. Shipping costs are rising, with disruptions at ports like Haifa and potential bottlenecks in Qatar affecting global trade routes. Tech supply chains, reliant on Middle East logistics for semiconductors and rare earths, could face delays, impacting industries from electronics to renewable energy. The Iranian rial continues to weaken, exacerbating economic strain, while regional instability weighs on investor confidence in Middle Eastern markets.

Investment Strategy: Navigating the Volatility

At Knightsbridge and KXCO, we focus on guiding clients through such uncertainties with data-driven strategies. The current market turbulence calls for:

Diversify with Gold: A proven safe-haven asset, gold offers stability as geopolitical risks mount.

Buy Bitcoin: Its decentralized nature provides a hedge against fiat currency volatility, with KXCO’s platforms seeing increased activity amid these events.

Limit Exposure: Avoid heavy bets on Middle Eastern equities, including Qatar and Iraq, until clarity emerges.

Maintain Liquidity: Keep cash reserves to seize opportunities or weather further shocks.

We steer clear of profiting from conflict-driven spikes in defense stocks, focusing instead on resilient assets.