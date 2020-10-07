Investment Opportunities Ahead of Presidential Election

By on

Investment Opportunities Ahead of Presidential Election

#investment #opportunities #election

$RUTX $XAU $GLD

Savvy investors are look beyond US elections toward the global economic recovery by betting on risky asset classes.”– Paul Ebeling

The recent US stock correction was a “risk-shedding event” that provides an opportunity during an election year.

Historically, US stocks have performed well in the runup to elections. Combined with low-for-longer interest rates, the creates a good opening to bet on risk assets.

Use it as a buying opportunity and focus on more important underlying macro-economic fundamentals; interest rates and monetary policy.”

Equities are likely to keep outperforming bonds, where valuations are very stretched. I believe that rotating into cyclical stocks and smaller-cap companies will lead the charge due North as economies continue to recover.

Further, I expect gold to benefit from low interest rates, loose monetary policy and virus fear. And that industrial metals will outperform precious the precious Yellow metals on the back of the global economy recovery.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Investment Opportunities Ahead of Presidential Election added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. USD’s Sharp Decline Driving Professional Investors into Gold
  2. Gold: Conditions Setting Up for the Price to 2X
  3. The Gold Rally is Just Getting Started
  4. President Trump Meets with Wall Street Investors on Reopening Economy