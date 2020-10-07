Investment Opportunities Ahead of Presidential Election

#investment #opportunities #election

$RUTX $XAU $GLD

“Savvy investors are look beyond US elections toward the global economic recovery by betting on risky asset classes.”– Paul Ebeling



The recent US stock correction was a “risk-shedding event” that provides an opportunity during an election year.

Historically, US stocks have performed well in the runup to elections. Combined with low-for-longer interest rates, the creates a good opening to bet on risk assets.

“Use it as a buying opportunity and focus on more important underlying macro-economic fundamentals; interest rates and monetary policy.”

Equities are likely to keep outperforming bonds, where valuations are very stretched. I believe that rotating into cyclical stocks and smaller-cap companies will lead the charge due North as economies continue to recover.

Further, I expect gold to benefit from low interest rates, loose monetary policy and virus fear. And that industrial metals will outperform precious the precious Yellow metals on the back of the global economy recovery.

