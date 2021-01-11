Invesco QQQ Trust Technical Analysis, Forecast, and Trade Ideas

#Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, led with a 1.29% increase.

Invesco QQQ Trust closed up 4.050 at 319.030. Volume was 19% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 44% narrower than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Invesco QQQ Trust is currently 21.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of Invesco QQQ Trust at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Invesco QQQ Trust and have had this outlook for the last 43 periods.

The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not.

This is a bearish divergence.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).



During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 33 white candles and 17 black candles for a net of 16 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days.

Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.