Intouch Holdings (INTUCH.BK) Room to Grow

Intouch Holdings

Ticker: INTUCH.BK

Price: THB56.75

Business Summary

Intouch Holdings PCL, formerly Shin Corporation PCL, is a Thailand-based company engaged in the investment in satellite, Internet, telecommunications, media and advertising.

The Company operates in local wireless communications, including the provision of local mobile telecommunication, trading and rental of telecommunication equipment and accessories in Thailand;

Satellite and international businesses, which consist of transponder rental and related services, uplink and downlink services, sales and services related to media, Internet and provision of telecommunication services in Lao People’s Democratic Republic;

Corporate business relating to development and synergies that exist within the business; setting financial and performance targets for operating companies, and other businesses including the provision of advertising services to the Group and third parties, information technology businesses, and businesses under Venture Capital project of the Company.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 58.75.

The projected lower bound is: 54.88.

The projected closing price is: 56.81.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 3 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 17 white candles and 25 black candles for a net of 8 black candles.

Separating lines occurred. If the lines occur during an uptrend and the first line is black and the second is white (which is not the case with INTOUCH HOLDINGS) then this suggests that the uptrend should continue.

If the separating lines occur during a downtrend (which appears to be the case with INTOUCH HOLDINGS) and the first line is white and the second is black (which is the case with INTOUCH HOLDINGS) then this suggests that the downtrend should continue.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 45.0000. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 32 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.68. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 53 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -94. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 24 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

INTOUCH HOLDINGS closed down -0.750 at 56.750. Volume was 52% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 82% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 57.000 57.000 56.500 56.750 8,038,000

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 57.05 55.60 56.83 Volatility: 13 22 40 Volume: 9,604,359 13,565,544 14,953,188

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

INTOUCH HOLDINGS is currently 0.1% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of INTUCH.BK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on INTUCH.BK and have had this outlook for the last 2 periods.