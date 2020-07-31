International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Launches a Research Partnership With Japanese Businesses

$IBM #IBM #Research #Quantum #Computing #USA #NYSE #Stocks

International Business Machines

Ticker: NYSE:IBM

Price: $122.90

U.S. tech firm International Business Machines Corp on Thursday launched a research partnership with Japanese industry to accelerate advances in quantum computing, deepening ties between the two countries in an emerging and sensitive field.

Members of the new group, which includes Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd, will gain cloud-based access to IBM’s U.S. quantum computers. The group will also have access to a quantum computer, known as IBM Q System One, which IBM expects to set up in Japan in the first half of next year.

The “Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium” will be based at the University of Tokyo and also includes Toyota Motor Corp , financial institutions and chemical manufacturers. It will aim to increase Japan’s quantum skill base and allow companies to develop uses for the technology.

It follows a agreement between IBM and the university, signed late last year to further co-operation in quantum computing, which holds the promise of superseding today’s supercomputers by harnessing the properties of sub-atomic particles.

Business Summary

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company.

The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing.

The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems. Cognitive Solutions includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that has the ability to interact in natural language, process big data, and learn from interactions with people and computers.

The GBS segment provides clients with consulting, application management services and global process services.

The Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides information technology infrastructure services.

The Systems segment provides clients with infrastructure technologies.

The Global Financing segment includes client financing, commercial financing, and remanufacturing and remarketing.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 130.86.

The projected lower bound is: 115.04.

The projected closing price is: 122.95.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

A falling window occurred (where the bottom of the previous shadow is above the top of the current shadow). This usually implies a continuation of a bearish trend. There have been 3 falling windows in the last 50 candles–this makes the current falling window even more bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 16.5857. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 48.90. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 36 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -60. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

INTL BUS MACHINE closed down -2.420 at 122.900. Volume was 42% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 28% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 123.710 123.890 121.700 122.900 830,188

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 125.82 123.16 128.56 Volatility: 23 41 52 Volume: 1,132,243 1,350,975 1,446,602

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

INTL BUS MACHINE gapped down today (bearish) on normal volume. Possibility of a Runaway Gap which usually signifies a continuation of the trend. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.



INTL BUS MACHINE is currently 4.4% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of IBM.N at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on IBM.N and have had this outlook for the last 6 periods.