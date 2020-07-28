Innovent Biologics (1801.HK) Worth A Look

$1801.HK #Innovent #Biologics #HongKong #HSI #Stocks #Trading

Innovent Biologics

Ticker: 1801.HK

Price: HKD48.95

Business Summary

Innovent Biologics, Inc. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s main products include PD-1 antibody; bevacizumab (Avastin) biosimilar, IBI-305; rituximab (MabThera/Rituxan) biosimilar, IBI-301; and adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar, IBI-303.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 55.40.

The projected lower bound is: 42.73.

The projected closing price is: 49.07.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 25.4945. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 42.32. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -104.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

INNOVENT BIO closed up 0.350 at 48.950. Volume was 57% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 24% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 49.400 49.950 47.800 48.950 8,951,464

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 51.66 50.34 35.14 Volatility: 73 79 63 Volume: 14,645,700 6,619,223 5,368,246

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

INNOVENT BIO is currently 39.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 1801.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 1801.HK and have had this outlook for the last 5 periods.