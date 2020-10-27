Innovation Opens Up on Big Tech Break Up

#Amazon #Apple #Facebook #Google #Twitter #innovation #antitrust #DOJ

If The Trump Administration succeeds in its antitrust action against $GOOG, it paves the way for a new wave of of innovation that has been smothered by Big Tech dominance.

Legal experts say the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google could force the company to make major changes to how it operates, including forcing the company to divest YouTube, Google search, and Android.

Modifications could lead to additional, more affordable options for consumers.

Innovation has been smothered by Big Tech dominance.

What’s more, success against Google could also be the 1st of other actions filed against Big Tech companies.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating Amazon. Facebook and Apple are also under scrutiny. Though changes will not take place anytime soon, as the case is expected to drag on for yrs.

Monday, the benchmark US stock indexes finished at: DJIA -650.19 to 27685.32, NAS Comp -189.34 to 11358.87, S&P -64.42 to 3400.97

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in moderate at 827-M/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, as the S&P 500 tested the recovery from the 24 September Bull run bounced and finished at the 50-Day MA.

NAS Comp +26.6% YTD

S&P 500 +5.3% YTD

DJIA -3.0% YTD

Russell 2000 -3.8% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive Durable Goods Orders for September, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for October, the FHFA Housing Price Index for October, and the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August Tuesday

