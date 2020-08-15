Inglis Premier Yearling Sale 3YOs Here for Spring

“She’s been very unlucky in her races to date and has been knocked off by some very nice horses,’’ winning trainer Ben Hayes said.



“Off her trials she looked like she’d really improved. We were going to go to a maiden but she trialled so well that we changed plans and went for the Stakes race instead and it’s turned out to be a very good decision.’’



Michael Christian’s Saconi Thoroughbreds bred Bella Nipotina and offered her through the Rosemont Stud draft at the Premier Yearling Sale, where she was purchased for $80,000 by Lindsay Park, Andrew Williams Bloodstock and Mt Hallowell Stud.



She has now won almost $650,000.



“We’ve always thought she’s a bloody nice horse, right from the start, and when David [Hayes] bought her at Premier my brother Brad and I stayed in for the ride,’’ Christian, who has since set up and manages Longwood Thoroughbred Farm, said.



“It’s so exciting for everyone. She thoroughly deserves it, she hasn’t finished further back than fourth.



“We’ve got the new farm now, we’re coming up to two years here at Longwood so it’s a great promotion for the farm as well.



“I can see the dam from here up the back, she’s in foal to Trapeze Artist and will go back to Pride of Dubai this season.’’



In Adelaide, Behemoth (All Too Hard x Penny Banger) returned for his spring campaign in emphatic fashion, scoring a big win in the G3 Spring Stakes at Morphettville.



He defeated G1 performer Dalasan in another Inglis graduates’ Stakes quinella.



Bred by Linda and Laurence Monds’ Wallings Bloodstock, Behemoth is a $120,000 Great Southern Sale weanling purchase for Heritage Bloodstock, from Tyreel.



And in Perth, Saracino (Per Incanto x Bella Daniela) provided the Inglis Digital platform with yet another Stakes winner when victorious in the Listed Belmont Newmarket.



Chris Gangemi of Gangemi Racing – a big supporter of the twice-monthly Inglis Digital Online Auctions – purchased Saracino for $32,500 in the June 2018 sale, where he was offered by Ballymore Stables.



The win comes in the same week as the online platform completed a seventh consecutive sale to gross $2m or more and celebrated a record price for a weanling sold at an online auction – Three Bridges’ Exceed And Excel colt realised $170,000 in the online Great Southern Sale.



Entries are now open for the August (Late) Online Auction and will close at midnight this coming Wednesday (August 19).



To enter, CLICK HERE.



The Sale will go live on Friday (August 21), with the final countdown of bidding to begin from 3pm the following Wednesday (August 26).