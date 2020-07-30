Inglis Digital ends historic season of trading on a high

Inglis Digital is celebrating a momentous 2019/20 season with the conclusion of the July (Late) Online Sale this evening, which grossed $2.1 million – bringing the overall season total to over $40 million.The July (Late) sale finished with a 79% clearance and marks the 19th consecutive sale to gross more than $1 million, while the platform can boast a total 63 lots to make $100,000+ since 2018.



The top lot of the sale was young Pierro mare Rotterdam, which sold for $140,000 to William Johnson Bloodstock. The daughter of Sarasota was offered by Coolmore Stud in foal to Pride of Dubai, which is currently leading the first crop sires table with just days to go in the current season.“Rotterdam hails from a family that needs no introduction and I feel that Pierro will have every opportunity to be an elite broodmare sire,” Johnson said.



“The Churchill filly (2019) was very easy on the eye and will no doubt be a standout at a premier yearling sale in 2021.”Two lots sold for $135,000 – 2YO colt Sharpshooter (Hinchinbrook) offered by Newgate (as agent) and purchased by Wollongong businessman Tory Lavalle, and classy Stakes-performed mare Schilldora which was purchased by Elwyn and Andrew Rea of Lambton Grazing on account of Richard Jolly Racing.



It continues the trend of outstanding results for race fillies offered on Inglis Digital, in the lead up to the breeding season.Schilldora is the fifth race filly to fetch more than $100,000 in 2020 and it follows the benchmark set by Manaya ($400,000), Set Goals ($321,000) and Kinky Boom ($150,000) in June/July 2019.



“I saw her win on Saturday at Morphettville and then it was mentioned on Racing.com that she was currently being offered on Inglis Digital,” Andrew Rea said.“Dad has been involved in bloodstock for as long as I can remember, and we’re excited to have secured a mare of her quality, she will likely head straight to the breeding barn and being by Artie Schiller out of a Hussonet mare, she’s open to a range of stallion options.



“Her dam Husidora is still a young mare and has now produced two Stakes performers in Schilldora and Dreams of Platinum (Dream Ahead) so I think there’s more to come from her.“It’s the first time Lambton Grazing has bought on Inglis Digital and I found the process very good, trading online isn’t foreign to us as we’ve used AuctionPlus in the cattle business but while we were a little apprehensive not being able to see Schilldora in the flesh, having additional information like a breeding certificate and photos and videos does give you more confidence.”Equal top lot Sharpshooter was one of three tried horses offered by Newgate (as agent) in the catalogue, with the others being Urban Warrior ($65,000) and I Am Bolt ($30,000).



Newgate’s Henry Field has been a staunch supporter of the Inglis Digital platform since its inception and has the distinction of offering the top lot of the first sale in May 2017 which realised $42,500.“We’ve been trading with Inglis Digital since day one, it’s obviously a great platform to trade stock through, it’s a true marketplace backed by simple but effective technology,” Field said.“Put it this way – we’ve sold 80 horses on Inglis Digital for a 100% clearance rate, more than $2.6 million and most importantly, we’ve sold countless winners through the platform and nothing brings the customers back like results.



“The scope of this market is boundless; I’ve often said it’s the way of the future and that’s evident in how educated vendors have become with quality videos and photos now the norm.“For Newgate, it’s been a valuable tool for our business, we’ve built this network with online buyers from all parts of Australia and into South East Asia – people can pick up the phone and discuss each horse – the key is a transparent marketplace.



"In terms of Sharpshooter, he was a horse that I recommended to a number of people, he's a city class, lightly-raced 2YO that will give his new connections plenty of fun."Inglis Digital will kick off the 2020/21 season with the August (Early) Online Sale featuring more than 120 soon-to-be yearlings as part of the Great Southern Sale.



The Inglis Bloodstock team have conducted inspections of the Great Southern Sale rising yearlings and are available to provide any information on a catalogued lot.



Entries close for the August (Early) Online Sale at midnight on Wednesday, August 5 and the sale will open for bidding at 3pm on Friday, August 7.



To enter a horse, CLICK HERE.