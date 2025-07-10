InfoFi: The Latest Abomination in Crypto—Turning Shittalking into an Asset

By Shayne Heffernan, Founder of Knightsbridge Group



The crypto world has birthed yet another dubious trend with InfoFi, a narrative that’s turning heads for all the wrong reasons. Having watched markets evolve across Asia for over 40 years, I’ve seen plenty of wild ideas, but this one—monetizing attention and data, essentially making crypto shittalking an asset—feels like the last straw. It mashes the worst of social media’s noise with the worst of crypto scams, promising value where there’s mostly hype.

InfoFi, short for Information Finance, uses AI to sift through data and blockchain to tokenize it, aiming to trade attention as if it’s gold. The idea that ranting on Crypto Twitter could earn you a payout is absurd, and it’s hard to see this as anything but a cash grab that could drag the industry deeper into disrepute.

The concept breaks down into several categories, each with its own players pushing this questionable agenda. In the Yap-to-Earn space, Kaito leads by tokenizing “Yaps”—rewards for chatter on Crypto Twitter—ranking users on a Yapper Leaderboard based on engagement, though projects set the reward rules, risking manipulation.

Data Analytics and Insights feature ElfaAI, which tracks traders and influencers to spot investment opportunities, even letting users trade within its app, but the reliability of AI-driven picks is shaky. The Attention Market has Noise, decoupling trades from token prices to bet on project buzz, which sounds like a recipe for speculation over substance.

Then there’s the Reputation Market with Ethos, using a “Credibility Score” via peer reviews and staking to rate projects and influencers, yet biases in AI judgments and spam content threaten its credibility. These efforts aim to turn insights and engagement into value, decentralizing rewards on-chain for transparency, but the execution feels more like a circus than a revolution.

The pitch is that InfoFi shifts content consumption into a value-sharing system, letting creators cash in while projects identify loyal users. It’s touted as a step toward decentralization, with on-chain rankings offering a clear view of project worth. But the flaws are glaring. AI’s ability to judge content quality is flawed, often favoring visibility over depth, and mindshare as a metric lacks staying power, encouraging spam over substance—think endless Twitter rants for quick bucks.

The industry’s already reeling from scams and hacks, and InfoFi risks amplifying that by incentivizing noise over innovation. The establishment hails it as a clever use of AI and blockchain, but I see a bubble waiting to burst, where short-lived attention drives short-term gains, leaving little for long-term trust.

This isn’t the future crypto needs. The sector’s already battling a reputation for volatility and fraud, and InfoFi’s focus on monetizing chatter could deepen that hole. Projects like Kaito and ElfaAI might draw early interest, but without measures to ensure quality and retention, it’s a house of cards.